  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dalton Knecht
  • “Negative asset" - NBA scout down on Dalton Knecht's future as Lakers sharpshooter fails to find move before sophomore season

“Negative asset" - NBA scout down on Dalton Knecht's future as Lakers sharpshooter fails to find move before sophomore season

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 08, 2025 20:54 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn Nets - Source: Imagn
NBA scout down on Dalton Knecht's future as Lakers sharpshooter fails to find move before sophomore season - Source: Imagn

LA Lakers guard Dalton Knecht is under a lot of pressure to perform in his sophomore season. League scout Dan Woike for The Athletic on Wednesday, wrote about the former Tennessee star’s future as he failed to secure a move away from the purple and gold.

Ad

Woike commented on his struggles in the preseason. He added that Knecht will struggle to get into the team’s rotation as he has failed to impress.

“With the additions of Jake LaRavia, Marcus Smart and a healthier Jarred Vanderbilt crowding things on the wing,” Dan Woike wrote. “Once the Lakers' season begins, there are no guarantees he'll be in coach JJ Redick's rotation if the team is at full strength.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“But after a rough preseason debut where he shot 1 of 12, scouts left Palm Desert as pessimistic as ever, one even calling Knecht a "negative asset," meaning the Lakers would need to attach pieces to incentivize a team in a trade,” Woike added.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Dalton Knecht faces significant challenges in establishing a stable role within the team. He showcased promise in his rookie season with flashes of strong scoring and hot shooting stretches, still, his playing time and role have been inconsistent.

The drama that surrounded his rescinded trade to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams may have also hurt his standing. The trade fell apart after Williams failed his physical exam due to "multiple issues" not related to his back. The Lakers were unable to renegotiate the deal due to deadline constraints, and the trade was ultimately rescinded.

Ad

What’s next for Dalton Knecht?

Dalton Knecht had a rough Summer League and early preseason. He admitted that he overtrained and burned himself out, but in recent preseason action, he’s shown positive signs as he knocked down some jumpers and played with more rhythm. Coach JJ Redick was blunt and clear about his performance. He noted his scoring, but called out his defensive lapses.

Ad
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) during media day - Source: Imagn
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) during media day - Source: Imagn

Knecht is fighting for minutes in a loaded rotation. Guards and wing players like Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia will compete with him for bench and situational time. Early reporting has pegged him initially as a 10th- or 11th-man.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications