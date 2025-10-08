“Negative asset" - NBA scout down on Dalton Knecht's future as Lakers sharpshooter fails to find move before sophomore season

LA Lakers guard Dalton Knecht is under a lot of pressure to perform in his sophomore season. League scout Dan Woike for The Athletic on Wednesday, wrote about the former Tennessee star’s future as he failed to secure a move away from the purple and gold.Woike commented on his struggles in the preseason. He added that Knecht will struggle to get into the team’s rotation as he has failed to impress.“With the additions of Jake LaRavia, Marcus Smart and a healthier Jarred Vanderbilt crowding things on the wing,” Dan Woike wrote. “Once the Lakers' season begins, there are no guarantees he'll be in coach JJ Redick's rotation if the team is at full strength.”“But after a rough preseason debut where he shot 1 of 12, scouts left Palm Desert as pessimistic as ever, one even calling Knecht a &quot;negative asset,&quot; meaning the Lakers would need to attach pieces to incentivize a team in a trade,” Woike added.Dalton Knecht faces significant challenges in establishing a stable role within the team. He showcased promise in his rookie season with flashes of strong scoring and hot shooting stretches, still, his playing time and role have been inconsistent.The drama that surrounded his rescinded trade to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams may have also hurt his standing. The trade fell apart after Williams failed his physical exam due to &quot;multiple issues&quot; not related to his back. The Lakers were unable to renegotiate the deal due to deadline constraints, and the trade was ultimately rescinded.What’s next for Dalton Knecht?Dalton Knecht had a rough Summer League and early preseason. He admitted that he overtrained and burned himself out, but in recent preseason action, he’s shown positive signs as he knocked down some jumpers and played with more rhythm. Coach JJ Redick was blunt and clear about his performance. He noted his scoring, but called out his defensive lapses.Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) during media day - Source: ImagnKnecht is fighting for minutes in a loaded rotation. Guards and wing players like Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia will compete with him for bench and situational time. Early reporting has pegged him initially as a 10th- or 11th-man.