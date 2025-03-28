Nelk Boys podcaster shouts out Terry Rozier after Abella Danger's claim about flooding notifications

Featuring on a recent episode of the "One Night with Steiny" podcast, Miami Heat fan and adult performer Abella Danger claimed that Terry Rozier blew up her social media notifications. While discussing the Heat's performance this season, Danger shared that the team should get rid of Rozier before revealing that the 6-foot-1 guard liked all of her social media posts one day.

"One day I woke up and my notifications were being blown up, every single one of my posts," Danger said. "He didn't even DM me, he just liked every single one of my pictures."

When nudged about any reciprocal interest, Danger highlighted the point-shaving accusations against Rozier. Nelk Boys podcast host Steiny responded:

"Shout out Rozier, he's shooting his shot."

Rozier is reportedly under investigation in connection with a sports betting scandal, alleging that the point guard manipulated his performance in a 2023 NBA game. While he was cleared by the NBA, the league shared in January that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York has taken up the matter.

Bill Simmons claims Terry Rozier may be the “worst rotational player” in the league

During his podcast earlier this month, sports journalist Bill Simmons, along with Ethan Strauss and Wosny Lambre, hosted a draft of the worst contracts in the NBA. They picked Terry Rozier's remaining two years with the Miami Heat for a $51.5 million contract as one of their top choices, highlighting the guard's misfit with the team.

“On the face of it, $25 million bucks for a shooting guard who is capable of being a prolific scorer is okay,” Strauss said. “The problem is, we have a sizzle reel from this season that shows him actively undermining the ability of the Miami Heat to win basketball games.”

Simmons then questioned Rozier's on-court efficiency based on his game in the ongoing season.

"It looks like he completely lost his ability to play basketball," Simmons said. "I looked up when they made the trade last year because I remember thinking, getting for what they gave up, I would much rather do that than give all the (expletive) you had to for Damian Lillard, which included Tyler Herro."

Simmons further compared Rozier's stats this season with the Heat against his efficiency with the Hornets ahead of his trade, highlighting the significant drop in output.

"Eye test-wise, he might be the worst rotation guy in the league.”

In his second season with the Miami Heat so far, Terry Rozier is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 39.6% from the field, including 30.0% from deep.

He was averaging a career-high 23.2 points per game with the Charlotte Hornets in the 2022-23 season, which dipped to 16.4 points with the Heat in the 2023-24 season before declining further.

