"Nelly is arguably the most famous guy from St. Louis... until I catch up" - 3x NBA All-Star makes a major claim regarding hip-hop artist's popularity as he performs during Warriors vs Celtics

The NBA Finals matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics has drawn numerous viewers, including celebrities like the rapper Nelly.

The legendary hip-hop artist from St. Louis appeared at Game 3 at Boston's TD Garden. Much to his delight, the Boston Celtics took a 2-1 series lead with a 116-100 win on Wednesday night.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter @Nelly_Mo Jayson Tatum and Deuce dap up Nelly after Game 3 🤝 @jaytatum0 Jayson Tatum and Deuce dap up Nelly after Game 3 🤝 @jaytatum0 @Nelly_Mo https://t.co/d9FtAVNvh9

After the game, the Celtics' Jason Taytum, a three-time All-Star from St. Louis, shared what Nelly meant to him:

"That's my guy. I know Nelly, you know, forever. You know, him and my mom went to high school (together). You know, he's known my dad. St. Louis is as big as this room, so we all know each other."

A common practice in the basketball world is the close relationships players possess with hip-hop artists. Over the years, there have been many collaborations involving NBA stars and music artists.

Jay Z, J. Cole, Drake and Rick Ross among others, have all been seen at games. The companionship and comraderie the players possess with such artists provides insight into their culture, heritage and how the game has helped the community.

Tatum and Nelly chatted after the Celtics' victory.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter @Nelly_Mo Jayson Tatum and Deuce dap up Nelly after Game 3 🤝 @jaytatum0 Jayson Tatum and Deuce dap up Nelly after Game 3 🤝 @jaytatum0 @Nelly_Mo https://t.co/d9FtAVNvh9

"You know, Nelly is arguably, like, the most famous guy from St. Louis ... until I catch up," Tatum said.

The Boston Celtics' NBA Finals experience

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Game 3

The Boston Celtics made their presence felt again with an emphatic 116-1000 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum had 26 points, along with a game-defining nine assists and six rebounds on Wednesday.

With Tatum as the offensive focus, the Celtics have taken command with a 2-1 series lead. The three-time All-Star has been efficient throughout the playoffs. However, even during his off nights, Tatum has learned to impact the game through his passing.

Jaylen Brown has also been on a tear in the past couple of games. The 2020-21 All-Star unleashed his wide-ranging arsenal en route to chalking up 27 points, alongside nine rebounds and five assists. The third pick of the 2016 draft is finally on the receiving end of long-overdue recognition.

Others contributing to Boston's success include Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, All-Defensive team member Robert Williams, Grant Williams, Al Horford and Derrick White.

Their displays on the offensive and defensive ends have been significant. With the energy and effort the five of them bring, the Boston Celtics are two wins away from NBA gold.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far