Nemanja Bjelica's scissor assault: Former Warriors' harrowing incident leaves NBA fans in shock

Nemanja Bjelica recently found himself in a horrific situation. According to reports, the longtime NBA forward was attacked by a stranger with a pair of scissors.

Bjelica was out with his children in Blegrade, Serbia, when this incident occured. The assailant then rushed him and tried to attack him with scissors. While this all ensued, he also gave Bjelica a terrifying message.

“I will take your family, your children, your wife and you. I will take your money," the attacker said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Thankfully, neither Nemanja Bjelica nor anybody else there was harmed. The police were able to take down the attacker and arrest him before he got to anyone.

Bjelica, 35, is enjoying his second year of retirement from the NBA. The 6-foot-10 forward was drafted in 2010, but didn't make his debut until five years later. During his seven-year career, Bjelica bounced around the league. Some of his stops included the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat.

Bjelica had the most successful year of his career in 2022. As a member of the Golden State Warriors, he got to be part of a championship team. Following that title victory, the sharpshooting forward decided to end his playing career.

While Bjelica was only a role player, he still managed to do well for himself from a financial standpoint. During his NBA career, he managed to make a little over $33 million.

NBA fans react to Nemanja Bjelica scissor incident

Once this report made its way to social media, NBA fans quickly began sharing their thoughts on Nemanja Bjelica being attacked. Many felt sorry for the former Golden State Warriors forward, while others used it as an opportunity to make jokes.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Most of the jokes were centered around Draymond Green, as the two were teammates for a year. Following his recent physical altercations this season, fans called for him to look out for Nemanja Bjelica.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following his run with the Warriors, Bjelica tried to give it another go overseas. He returned to Fenerbahce, a Turkish team he played for before coming to the NBA. Back in 2015, Bjelica was named EuroLeague MVP while playing for them.

This return did not last long as Bjelica was released just seven months after making his debut. He debated joining another team, but following a reported scuffle with the coach, he decided to retire all together. Bjelica cited recurring injuries as one of the main factors that led to this decision.

In the NBA, Bjelica played in roughly 450 total games. He finished his career with averages of 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Bjelica was an effective 3-point shooter, converting 38.4% of his attempts on low volume.

Aside from his NBA title, some of Bjelica's other career accolades include being a Turkish League champion in 2014 and being named Serbian Player of the Year in 2015.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!