“'Nephew is around the corner at this rate,'" "Draymond taking a break from the podcast to hop on NBA Twitter yet people say he's not versatile" - Redditors turn in hilarious reactions to Kevin Durant and Draymond Green's back and forth on Twitter

Former teammates and future Hall of Famers Kevin Durant and Draymond Green were recently involved in a war of words on Twitter.

The Twitter spat erupted after Draymond's comments on The Volume's "Colin Cowherd Podcast" ruffled a few feathers. He said:

"Kevin Durant was absolutely incredible in those finals runs. As you know, you watched it. We all watched it. Kevin Durant was absolutely insane. (Steph) Curry got doubled probably seven times the amount that KD did in a given series.

"And by the way, this isn't a double team from the Orlando Magic, this is a double team that's playing in the finals, which, we know, if you're in the finals, you're gonna have a good defense."

Durant responded:

"From my view of it, this is 100% false…"

Green fired back:

"You have to learn to listen to full takes and not snippets before you get baited into tweeting Champ."

NBA Redditors sent in hilarious reactions to this back-and-forth between the former teammates.

Some took note of Green's unwavering presence in the media, even amid an NBA Finals run.

It is common knowledge at this point that if you Tweet something provocative at Durant, he will bite.

The optics of Kevin Durant's decision to leave the Warriors aren't too great

The Brooklyn Nets remain the only team in the playoffs to get swept.

Kevin Durant's decision to leave the Golden State Warriors cannot be deemed good or bad by anyone but Durant himself. Players have the right to do what's best for them because, as Durant himself has pointed out, teams will not flinch to make their own business decisions.

But the optics of leaving for Brooklyn less than a month after the 2019 NBA Finals ended, and what has happened since, is what makes the story interesting. Durant, who will be 34 in September, could win more rings before his career ends, but the path he is on right now doesn't reflect a future filled with championships.

Draymond Green, on the same podcast, alluded to why GSW was such a great place for Durant. Green said the only thing asked of Durant as a member of the team was to go out and play basketball, something that Durant is one of the greatest ever at.

The Warriors are well on their way back to their dynasty years. Their homegrown, future Hall of Fame big three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is back in stride.

