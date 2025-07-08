"Nepo dad still works there?" - NBA fans stunned as Knicks reduce Jalen Brunson's dad Rick Brunson's coaching role following Mike Brown hire

The New York Knicks welcomed their newest coach, Mike Brown, on Monday, after firing Tom Thibodeau on June 3. Brown, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, was let go by the Sacramento Kings in December after a 13-18 start.
It's not easy to follow up on Thibodeau after what he's done for the team over the past five seasons. He led New York to four playoff appearances, including a return to the Eastern Conference finals, their first since 2000.
While Brown isn't Thibs, he's also accomplished something iconic in recent years. The head coach helped the Kings break their 16-year playoff drought. It was the longest time an NBA team did not make an appearance in the postseason.
Upon the announcement of the hiring, New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that Brown plans to give Rick Brunson a reduced role. The current associate head coach is the father of the team's main star, Jalen Brunson.
“Mike Brown is expected to hire a new associate head coach, The Post has learned, a move that will change the dynamics in the front of the Knicks bench by giving Rick Brunson a lesser role,” Bondy wrote.
Following that report, fans revealed their thoughts on the matter.
"nepo dad still works there??😭😭" a fan said.
"Idk why he was kept in the first place" another fan raised the question.
"Might as well fire him," one fan commented.
Other fans don't want to see Brunson as part of the coaching staff.
"Just because the star player is your son, that doesnt make you the coach!!" someone pointed out.
"Get that n***a off the team I’m tired of seeing the Brunsons," another fan commented.
"He should be gone ngl," a fan said.
Mike Brown will "embrace" the Knicks' expectations
Accepting the head coaching job for the Knicks means understanding that there's a demand from the front office. After reaching the conference finals, the team wants more from the next coach.
As he was officially introduced on Tuesday, Mike Brown discussed understanding what's expected of him. Even though the organization will likely demand a lot, the coach said that he "embraces" it.
"Nobody has any bigger expectations than I do. My expectations are high," he said. "This is the Knicks and Madison Square Garden. It's iconic. ... I love and embrace the expectations that come along with it."
Brown has achieved success in the league. In his career, he has a record of 454-304. Additionally, the veteran coach helped LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers reach the NBA Finals in 2007.
