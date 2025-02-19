Mindy Kaling makes her feelings clear on Lakers owner Jeanie Buss' 'famously dysfunctional, extremely wealthy Los Angeles family'

Netflix is ready to launch its next sports comedy series and this time it is centered around LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. The show comes from one of the TV series' most prolific creators, Mindy Kaling.

Kaling's show "Running Point" draws inspiration from the life of LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and presents it in a comedic yet dramatic way for viewers to enjoy. Buss has had an eventful life, during which she had to reform her lifestyle and assume a position of responsibility far greater than many could imagine.

On Tuesday, TIME published an article on Mindy Kaling, in which the showrunner discussed her new project and her previous works.

The creator of "Never Have I Ever" expressed her thoughts on Buss and the limitations the Purple and Gold's owner imposed on a show inspired by her life.

"She is so open. We consult her for real-life details all the time. There have been very specific players or very specific people in her personal life where she’ll say, “Maybe we won’t touch upon that,” but she says that far less than any other person I’ve ever known," Kailing said.

Jeanie Buss took over full control of the Lakers in 2013, the same year her father, Jerry Buss, died. She inherited a franchise with millions of fans and a rich legacy. Since assuming her position, Buss' Lakers have won the NBA championship once, in 2020, during the COVID-laden bubble.

Jeanie Buss speaks on Luka Doncic's trade and the Lakers' aspirations

Jeanie Buss expressed her thoughts on the Luka Doncic trade for the first time. She talked about the trade in a brief interview with Entertainment Tonight during her appearance on Netflix's premier carpet for their upcoming show "Running Point" set to release on Feb. 27.

"Luka is a very special player, we're thrilled to have him as a part of the Lakers team, but we had to give up a lot to get him. We're gonna miss Anthony Davis and Max Christie, but you're always trying to improve the team and get a little bit better and ultimately win a championship," Buss said.

The Purple and Gold sent shockwaves through the community when they landed Luka Doncic. However, this move has left them without a dependable big man especially after the Mark Williams trade failed to go through.

On the brighter side, Doncic is a generational superstar who has already started to prove himself in a purple and gold jersey and will be a staple core for the team going forward.

