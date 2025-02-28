Netflix doc creator discusses Anthony Edwards' 'cringe-worthy' interaction with former President Barack Obama

Anthony Edwards is one of the faces of the next era of the NBA as he continues his meteoric rise in the league. Edwards was one of the younger faces on Team USA this summer as the team competed for gold in Paris

"NBA Daily" co-hosts Es Baraheni and Zena Keita shared a conversation with Jake Rogal, the director behind the Netflix series "Court of Gold", which covered the team as they navigated through the Olympic experience in France. When the conversation shifted over to the best footage that didn't weren't included in the series, the run-in between Edwards and Barack Obama was mentioned.

While in Paris, Team USA received a visit from the former US president, who applauded the team's talent. Edwards, however, made a statement that made its rounds on social media, telling teammate Joel Embiid to "stand down" before delivering a one-liner.

"I'm the truth," said Edwards to Obama, showcasing his confidence.

Baraheni brought up the topic:

"Ant trash-talking Obama is amazing."

"No, it was not, Keita responded. "It was so awkward. I had such cringe at that moment. I was like, 'This is the president, Ant, what are you doing?'”

Rogal had some regrets about leaving out the interaction between Barack Obama and Edwards.

"...The moment between Ant (Anthony Edwards) and President Obama. That night, we shot a dinner afterwards with the president and Team USA, which was amazing. But we didn’t have room for it at that moment because, again, we just had to get to the Olympics.

"While I understand it’s shocking and uncomfortable, they’re both so cool for creating that moment and doing it knowing we were there. I feel like it was a cool moment."

Anthony Edwards brought some young flare to a team led by veteran stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. He has spoken fondly of the experience, mentioning that it has helped him grow as a leader with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards' growing pains continue despite his time with Team USA

Being selected as a member of Team USA often helps young stars emerge as on-court leaders in the NBA. Unfortunately for Anthony Edwards, he hasn't been able to take steps forward when it comes to his composure.

In Thursday's game against LeBron James and the Lakers, Edwards picked up his 16th technical foul, triggering a one-game suspension.

His time out comes at the worst time for the Timberwolves, who are fighting to stay in the play-in picture in the Western Conference. At 32-28, Minnesota is only one game away from the sixth seed and one game in front of the 10th seed. Their ability to pull together a few wins could be decisive in the run-in and every game counts.

