"Nets in four my a**" Dennis Schroder laughs off suggestion that Brooklyn Nets would sweep LA Lakers in an NBA Finals series

Dennis Schroder has been integral to the LA Lakers while their superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been sidelined recently. The reigning champions have only fallen to fifth seed in the West and with Davis now back they look certain to hold their position until the end of the season.

That could mean they would have to play three of the conference's top-4 sides, though the bookmakers still have the Lakers as their second-favorite choice to win it all this year.

Dennis Schroder doesn't seem to be short of confidence on that front either. The German guard is a big gamer and on a recent Twitch stream had a comment from a fan saying 'Nets in four' to which the 27-year-old responded 'Nets in four my a**'.

“Nets in four my ass” 😂



- Dennis Schroder on his stream after someone typed ‘Nets in four’ in chat pic.twitter.com/MFmR0GDXGQ — Hoopsview (@hoopsview) April 23, 2021

Dennis Schroder confident in LA Lakers title hopes even against Brooklyn Nets

Dennis Schroder has been the anchor for the LA Lakers side recently

Dennis Schroder has good reason to be confident in LA Lakers' title hopes. Even without their stars, the Lakers have gone 7-10 while the German has led all teammates in points and assists per matchup with 17.3 and 7.7 respectively in that time. Their defense has also remained solid, which Schroder has led by example, grabbing 1.5 steals a night.

There has been plenty of speculation and hype among the NBA community regarding what a potential Finals matchup could be and of course the obvious choice has been the league's two favorite sides.

While it is no sure thing that the LA Lakers or the Brooklyn Nets will even get there, Dennis Schroder will certainly relish the opportunity to matchup against Kyrie Irving again.

When the two sides met on the 11th of April, Schroder had racked up 19 points in 20 minutes prior to being ejected for an altercation with Irving. We can judge by his comments on stream how he thinks a matchup would go between the two sides in a Finals series.

Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were both ejected in the third quarter of the Lakers-Nets game in Brooklyn.



Agree with the referee's call?pic.twitter.com/F9stiorOlo — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 11, 2021

Dennis Schroder is only in his debut season with the LA Lakers but will undoubtedly have confidence in his side's ability in the postseason. When LeBron James returns and AD is back to full speed, the Lakers will become a different beast. They've had the meanest defense for the majority of the season, keeping this up in their absence and acquired Andre Drummond in the buyout market to improve the protection in the paint.

While the NBA Finals are a long way away and there is no knowing what will happen before then, fans can get excited at the prospect of an eye-watering clash between some of the league's greatest-ever players. Until then though, all we can do is speculate.