Nets’ Mikal Bridges gushing over Grammy-award winner H.E.R. while playing ‘Shoot your Shot’ invites hilarious reactions: "Mikal Rizz-ges"

Brooklyn Nets' Mikal Bridges recently spent some time playing in the practice facility with award-winning singer and songwriter H.E.R. Their game of choice appeared to be HORSE or some variation of it, as Bridges can be seen telling H.E.R. the kind of shot he would be taking before she imitated him.

Overall, the two seemed to enjoy playing together, as evidenced by the short clip posted on the official Brooklyn Nets page on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans were quick to react to the video. Here are some of the responses from fans.

"Mikal Rizz-ges," One of the fans implying Bridges was flirting with H.E.R. said.

Another fan had the same idea, albeit slightly different by saying: "Mikal Rizzes."

"That better not be the only shot he shoot," said another fan.

Aside from these comments, other fans also talked about how the pair could make a good couple.

"They would make a cute couple."

"They're cute."

One comment featured a GIF with the words:

"It should have been me... Not him!"

Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas are forming an exciting dynamic duo for the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are trying to pick up the pieces after their Big Three experiment featuring Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden failed miserably. Fortunately for the franchise, they secured a potential future star by trading Durant for Mikal Bridges, who has shown flashes of greatness since wearing a Nets jersey.

Aside from the former Phoenix Suns player, Cam Thomas is also establishing himself as another potential cornerstone piece for the team. The two players are leading their squad in scoring this season and are the only two Nets players averaging over 20 points so far. Bridges is averaging 20.6 ppg and Thomas has 20.7 ppg.

Aside from his scoring, Bridges has also shown effort in crashing the boards by averaging 5.3 rpg. He can improve the playmaking as he has only averaged 3.7 apg.

Thomas can improve in rebounds and assists, as he has only averaged 2.5 and 2.2 for each stat. The Brooklyn Nets are currently ninth in the East with a 16-20 record