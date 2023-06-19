Nets NBA draft picks 2023: When do the Brooklyn Nets pick? Order and more explored

The Brooklyn Nets own the 21st, 22nd and 51st picks of the 2023 NBA Draft. Brooklyn needs to nail the draft as they don’t have any 2024 draft capital. Assuming they don't trade up or down, there are some intiguing prospects for them.

The Nets still clinched a guaranteed playoff spot despite agreeing to the trade demands of their former franchise players Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. They were, however, swept by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn knows he needs to retool the roster to be more competitive. Who they add to the lineup in the draft could help them next season in the stacked Eastern Conference.

The lack of size has hurt the Brooklyn Nets over the past few years. It was evident against Philly in this year's playoffs when Nic Claxton had to battle Joel Embiid. Royce O'Neal, who often plays power forward, is undersized.

Ben Simmons can't be expected to stay healthy while Cam Johnson's defense and rebounding still need to improve.

The glaring issue will have to be addressed in the draft unless they do it via trade. This year’s draft has some intriguing talents that could help solve their pressing problem.

Kris Murray and Leonard Miller could be what the Brooklyn Nets need

Kris Murray is the brother of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray who was picked fourth in last year’s NBA draft. The younger brother, who also went to Iowa, had a big year in college without the former Hawkeyes superstar.

From 9.7 points per game in his sophomore year, Murray exploded for 20.2 PPG the following season and quickly caught the attention of scouts. Outside of the shadow of his brother, Kris finally started showing what he could do on the basketball court.

Global Scouting @GlobalScouting_ I like Kris Murray’s ability to defend out in space on the perimeter. Has some nice defensive versatility. Mobile and agile with a 7’0” wingspan. Utilizes his length well to contest shots at all three levels. Will be a positive defender at the next level. I like Kris Murray’s ability to defend out in space on the perimeter. Has some nice defensive versatility. Mobile and agile with a 7’0” wingspan. Utilizes his length well to contest shots at all three levels. Will be a positive defender at the next level. https://t.co/Hwv31ux7MG

Kris Murray is 6-8, 215 pounds and is deemed NBA-ready by some scouts. He can instantly add size, length (7-0 feet wingspan) and shooting to the Brooklyn Nets.

For the 22nd pick, the Nets could go with G League Ignite player Leonard Miller. Dubbed by nearly most scouts as “physically imposing,” he stands 6-10 with a 7-2 wing span.

Brooklyn could be drafting for the future instead for its immediate need if they tab Miller. He has incredible athleticism, size and fluidity. The Canadian just has not been able to fully blend all together. Miller’s upside may be too good to pass up for the Nets.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Leonard Miller had one of the most productive G League campaigns ever for a teenager, at 17 points, 10 rebounds per game at 19. His physical comps suggest he'll easily slide up to the 5 as his frame fills out, while retaining his excellent perimeter versatility on both ends. Leonard Miller had one of the most productive G League campaigns ever for a teenager, at 17 points, 10 rebounds per game at 19. His physical comps suggest he'll easily slide up to the 5 as his frame fills out, while retaining his excellent perimeter versatility on both ends. https://t.co/BnJqE2FNbi

The Brooklyn Nets did an excellent job of developing starting center Nic Claxton. They could follow the same route for Miller, who may already have a better offensive game than Claxton.

Brooklyn might take a chance on Mouhamed Gueye with the 51st pick

Washington State’s 6-11 power forward/center averaged 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds in his sophomore season before entering the draft. Scouts love his rebounding, interior moves and somewhat surprising drivers to the basket.

Harp @3SeedTraining



• great face up game in the mid post - patient



• comfortable putting the ball on the floor getting into downhill attacks



• high release in the mid post makes it a tough shot to block



• moves well for position



STEAL IN THE DRAFT Mouhamed Gueye | Versatile 6’11• great face up game in the mid post - patient• comfortable putting the ball on the floor getting into downhill attacks• high release in the mid post makes it a tough shot to block• moves well for positionSTEAL IN THE DRAFT Mouhamed Gueye | Versatile 6’11 • great face up game in the mid post - patient • comfortable putting the ball on the floor getting into downhill attacks• high release in the mid post makes it a tough shot to block • moves well for position 🚨 STEAL IN THE DRAFT 🚨 https://t.co/2BYtwA3FpE

Mouhamed Gueye is only 20 years old and some analysts say he still has plenty of room to grow due to his tremendous work ethic. The Brooklyn Nets may have a rotational big man in their hands with the rebounding and defensive chops to lessen Nic Claxton’s load.

