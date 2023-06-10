"Nets twitter has to stop making s**t up" - Kevin Durant responds to Nets fan claiming he didn't want Bruce Brown on team

Kevin Durant is one of the more active NBA players on social media. In fact, the future Hall of Fame forward can be seen going back and forth with fans on Twitter. As such, it should come as no surprise to hear that Durant called out the Brooklyn Nets fanbase during a June 9 tweet, claiming they need to 'stop making s--- up.'

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 @bansky At some point, nets twitter has to stop making shit up….I know, I know, I’m soft for this tweet. I’ll delete soon @bansky At some point, nets twitter has to stop making shit up….I know, I know, I’m soft for this tweet. I’ll delete soon

"At some point, nets twitter has to stop making shit up….I know, I know, I’m soft for this tweet. I’ll delete soon," Durant Tweeted.

Durant's comment came after one Nets fan accused him of not wanting Bruce Brown - who is shining for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals - to remain on Brooklyn's roster.

Close friend Eddie Gonzalez also responded to the narrative of Durant not wishing to play with Bruce Brown.

"As someone who spent a lotta time going to and from games with him in bk… this narrative delusional as hell," Gonzalez Tweeted.

Durant left the Brooklyn Nets around the February 9 trade deadline, as he re-issued his trade request from the 2022 offseason, which ultimately saw him traded to the Phoenix Suns. Since joining the Western Conference team, he has developed a strong on-court partnership with Devin Booker.

However, that partnership wasn't enough to help Phoenix return to the Western Conference Finals. Instead, Durant and his teammates crashed out of the playoffs in the second round, losing to the Denver Nuggets 4-2.

Despite the Suns' inability to make a deep postseason run, Durant impressed during the playoffs, averaging 29 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game on 52% shooting from two-point range and 33.3% shooting from beyond the perimeter.

Devin Booker enjoys playing with Kevin Durant

On May 5, Devin Booker dropped 47 points against the Denver Nuggets, as the Phoenix Suns won their first game against the current NBA Finals contenders. When speaking to the media following the game, Booker credited the impact Kevin Durant has had on the Suns since arriving in February.

“KD draws so much attention, it left me wide open for a couple of threes," Booker said. "And, you know, just getting the easy ones”

Following the Suns' elimination from the postseason, head coach Monty Williams was released from the team. Now, with Frank Vogel set to take over the coaching duties in Phoenix, both Booker and Durant will be hoping to make another playoff run in the 2023-24 NBA season.

However, there is a chance they will have to do it without Chris Paul on their roster. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Suns are exploring multiple options regarding the veteran point guard, including potentially waiving him and allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

"Sources: The Suns and Chris Paul are exploring multiple options, including a trade, stretching his contract, or waiving and re-signing him in free agency," Charania Tweeted. "Phoenix expected to discuss trades ahead of Paul’s June 28 contract date."

Despite all the changes in Phoenix, a duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will ensure their fans have plenty to be excited about over the summer months and throughout the next season.

