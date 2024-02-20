"Never any accountability with this guy: JJ Redick bashes Doc Rivers amid Bucks early struggles

Since becoming an analyst, JJ Redick has never been scared to voice his opinions on all things in and around the NBA. The longtime three-point specialist just recently had a big rant on national television regarding a coach he's very close with.

While appearing on ESPN's "First Take," JJ Redick got into a discussion about the Milwaukee Bucks. Since Doc Rivers has taken over as head coach, the team has posted a 3-7 record.

Last week, Rivers opened up on the struggles he's gone through taking over a team right before the All-Star break. He received no sympathy from Redick, who blasted the longtime coach for not taking any accountability.

"The trend is always making excuses. Doc we get it, taking over a team in the middle of the season is hard. It's hard, we get it, just like being traded in the middle of the season is hard for a player," Redick said. "It's always an excuse, it's always throwing your team under the bus...There's never accountability with that guy."

Rivers replaced Adrian Griffin, who was dismissed as head coach a few weeks back. The Bucks are looking to contend with their duo Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. However, these early struggles suggest the team still has a lot to figure out in the midst of a playoff push.

JJ Redick and Doc Rivers have a long history together

What makes this rant even more interesting is the history JJ Redick and Doc Rivers have together. The sharpshooting guard played for him for four seasons on the LA Clippers.

Part of why Redick feels this way about Rivers might stem from their time together in LA. At the time, the "Lob City" Clippers were always looked at as a team capable of winning a title. Led by a pair of All-Stars in Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, they were never able to get over the hump.

Throughout their failed playoff runs, the Clippers had an array of excuses that led to their downfall. Most notably being injuries to key players at the wrong times. JJ Redick was a member of the Clippers from 2013 to 2017 before eventually departing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rivers is seen as one of the greatest coaches in NBA history, but his resumé is questionable at best. He has one lone championship, and that came back in 2008 with the Boston Celtics. Since then, he's had minimal to no success on the game's biggest stage.

Seeing that Rivers might already be preparing himself for an underwhelming result with the Bucks this season, Redick has heard enough. His comments on First Take are a clear indicator of how he feels about his former head coach.