“Never ceases to amaze me”- PJ Washington’s wife Alisah in awe of one-year old’s ability to spell 

Alisah Washington, wife of Dallas Mavericks star PJ Washington, recently shared a Twitter update revealing the kind of intellectual development their son, Preston, has accomplished. Born in December 2022, Preston will turn two later this year. However, it seems as if he has already given his parents reason to be extremely proud, considering Washington’s recent tweet.

In it, she revealed that Preston is already able to spell, which is something expected a human baby to learn and develop only by the time they are 4-5 years old. However, following the footsteps of his talented father, it seems as if Preston is already showing evidence of a different kind of natural talent:

“Spelling at 1 is crazy my son never ceases to amaze me.”

While Washington did not accompany the above post with any video showing the skills of her son, being able to spell at his age in itself a rare achievement, something she has every right to be proud of.

The tweet in itself is one of the series of heartwarming updates that Alisah Washington has posted on Twitter, as she posted a recent tweet on June 7 thanking god for his blessings:

“Blessed beyond measure Thank you God 🙏🏼”

Of course, in addition to her son’s extremely impressive skills, Washington’s delight will also be sourced from the fact that her husband is currently playing arguably the biggest series of his life, against the Boston Celtics.

Alisah Washington’s heartwarming Twitter activity comes amid biggest series of PJ Washington’s career

The Dallas Mavericks might currently be trailing against the Celtics. However, things seem to be going extremely smoothly as far as PJ Washington’s personal life is concerned. The former Hornets star proposed to his current wife back in August 2022, and the two got married in a lavish event in October 2023.

With Washington making his presence felt on both sides of the court in the 2024 Playoffs, his wife seems to be having the time of her life. Alisah Washington’s recent Twitter activity exposes a range of heartwarming posts.

Regardless, things can improve comprehensively if the Dallas Mavericks can turn their fortunes around and recover from the Game One loss. While The Dallas Mavericks might currently be trailing against the Celtics. Washington himself could only manage 14, and revealed after the game that the Mavericks allowed the Boston crowd to ‘get to them.’:

“We just have to stay connected, stay together. I felt like we let the crowd get to us a little bit, let the refs get to us, let them making shots get to us.”

Of course, the player and his teammates will be hoping to set things right and come up with a much better display in Game Two.