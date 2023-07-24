"Never compared myself to Dwyane Wade": Paul Pierce offers sobering perspective clarifying Jalen Rose's criticisms from 2019

Former NBA star Paul Pierce has made a name for himself in retirement for his hot takes. He once caused a stir by saying he would have been better than players like Dwyane Wade if he had played with all-time great players like LeBron James.

Many, like NBA analyst Jalen Rose criticized the NBA Hall of Famer for the comments in 2019. Pierce has since offered a sobering perspective on the matter and walked some of his comments back. Recently, he took to Twitter to clarify his statements.

“I never compared myself to Dwayne Wade. I was ask a question, how would u answer if u was me. I would never disrespect him, he is an all time great.”

Pierce continued to add some context to his previous statements. He tried to offer some further explanation.

Paul Pierce @paulpierce34 I never compared myself to Dwayne wade I was ask a question how would u answer if u was me I would never disrespect him he is an all time great all I’m saying is the narrative surrounding me would be different if I was lucky enough to play with all timers earlier in my career… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

“All I’m saying is the narrative surrounding me would be different if I was lucky enough to play with all timers earlier in my career. Same can be said about Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Melo, Allen Iverson. The narrative would definitely be different.”

Pierce did give in and admit Wade had a better career resume. He knows that most consider the Miami Heat legend to be higher on the all-time list than Pierce.

“Is his resume better? Of course. But this not about me comparing myself to him (sic). It’s just Goat players out there, where the narrative would be different if given same type of teammates. Grant Hill or Chris Webber is all I’m saying. D Wade much respect that’s not what I’m on.”

Pierce has never been afraid to say things that most disagree with before. His hot takes and post-career antics have gotten him in some hot water before. He was fired from ESPN after going on Instagram Live with strippers in the background of the video.

