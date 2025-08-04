  • home icon
  • “Never EVER leaving this place": Lakers fans hyped as Luka Doncic walks out on Kendrick Lamar's banger in LA 

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Aug 04, 2025 05:17 GMT
Luka Doncic cemented his future with the LA Lakers after signing a three-year contract extension worth $165 million on Saturday. A day later, he went to the streets of LA during Jordan Brand’s “The One” event to a great ovation from the city.

Doncic went out on Kendrick Lamar’s hit Squabble Up before greeting fans and other personalities at the event.

Many Lakers fans were stoked to see Doncic back in LA with little worries about his future with the team. Some expressed their jubilation on social media, saying that Doncic will never leave the city due to how he seemed to enjoy the vibe.

"Luka walking out to Kendrick he's never EVER leaving this place," one tweeted.
Meanwhile, others commended how the city celebrated Doncic, especially after he signed an extension to stay with the Lakers for the foreseeable future.

Doncic’s contract has long been a concern for the Lakers since they traded for him in February in exchange for Anthony Davis.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Doncic’s deal allows him to be eligible for a massive five-year, $417 million contract in 2028, when he will have a player option.

Since coming to LA, Doncic has been seen to be the franchise’s biggest star after becoming a five-time All-NBA player during his time with the Dallas Mavericks.

After leading them to the 2024 NBA Finals, Doncic, who has a 40-year-old LeBron James as his co-star, had a rough start with the Lakers in the playoffs, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.

The Lakers are expected to contend once more in a stacked Western Conference, especially considering Doncic’s body transformation during this offseason.

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka says Luka Doncic chose future with LA

After Luka Doncic's contract extension, LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka declared that the Slovenian star has chosen the purple and gold franchise as his home for the next few years.

Pelinka expressed joy in securing Doncic for the team’s future:

"Today is a monumental moment for our franchise. Luka Dončić’s future is with the Los Angeles Lakers. Luka is one of the game’s most transcendent players, and his on-court dominance and passion is without compare…Above all else, Luka will lead our franchise to pursue future championships, a goal that will forever define the Lakers."

For now, Luka Doncic will continue his offseason tour with his brands before jumping back to the grind with the Lakers for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season.

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Edited by Bhargav
