  "Never gonna dance again" - NBA fans react to Baron Davis' Dancing With The Stars journey coming to an end with elimination

"Never gonna dance again" - NBA fans react to Baron Davis' Dancing With The Stars journey coming to an end with elimination

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 24, 2025 11:13 GMT
&quot;Never gonna dance again&quot; - NBA fans react to Baron Davis
"Never gonna dance again" - NBA fans react to Baron Davis' Dancing With The Stars journey coming to an end with elimination. [photo: @dancingwiththestars/IG]

Former NBA player Baron Davis did not last long in Season 34 of “Dancing With The Stars.” Davis and his pro partner, Britt Stewart, did not make the cut on Tuesday. Actor Corey Feldman and his pro partner Jenna Johnson were also booted out of the competition.

Fans on Reddit reacted to Davis’ elimination in just the second week of the dance contest:

“He’s never gonna dance again.”

One fan said:

“Rigged!”

Another fan added:

“He’s definitely no Iman Shumpert.”

One more continued:

“Worst shot chucker ever.”

Another fan commented:

“Sacrifices must be made.”
Fan reactions to Davis&#039; elimination from Dancing With The Stars on Tuesday. [photo: Reddit]
Fan reactions to Davis' elimination from Dancing With The Stars on Tuesday. [photo: Reddit]

In Week 1, Baron Davis dazzled with a cha-cha number accompanied by Oakland legend MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This.” The former Golden State Warriors star dressed to the nines, too, busting out the artist's signature parachute or harem pants. With no pressure of an elimination, Davis surprised many with his smooth moves.

The first double elimination of the competition, set on “One-Hit Wonders Night,” proved too tough for Davis, who danced the samba. Judges Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba did not give the former NBA star their thumbs up.

Baron Davis could not follow the path set by former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert, who won the competition in 2021.

Baron Davis joined list of former NBA players who appeared on Dancing With The Stars

Baron Davis and Iman Shumpert weren’t the only former NBA players who appeared in “Dancing With The Stars” over the years. In April 2018, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joined Season 26 of the competition. The LA Lakers icon finished seventh.

In Season 11 (2010), Rick Fox, another former Laker, also showed off his dance moves in the dance contest. Fox ended the competition as the sixth finisher.

Last year, Dwight Howard dusted off his dancing shoes to join the competition. The big man surprised fans with his moves and style, which helped him finish sixth.

Clyde Drexler, Derek Fisher, Metta World Peace and Lamar Odom are some former NBA players who appeared before Davis in “Dancing With The Stars.”

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
