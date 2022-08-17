"Never know what could happen in the NBA... that's KD, so you know what I'm saying" - Former no. 1 overall pick reacts to potentially getting replaced by Kevin Durant

Andrew Wiggins is at an all-time high after winning his first NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors. The young forward had a sensational year where he made his first All-Star appearance and proved to be pivotal in the Dubs' championship run.

While all went well in the Bay Area, the shocking news of Kevin Durant's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets hit the NBA.

The two-time champ has been linked to several teams in the league. One among them was the Warriors. The Nets were asking for a monumental exchange for KD. It meant that the Dubs would have to give up a lot of their young firepower to have Durant back in the Bay. Andrew Wiggins could also be a part of the package to facilitate a trade for Durant.

In his most recent appearance on "The VC Show," Wiggins spoke about what he felt while all those rumors were floating around.

"Never know what could happen in the NBA, you know I mean, we couldn't put it past anything, it's a business first and that's KD, so you know what I'm saying so, you never know what could happen.

"But I don't never let anything stress me out, I dont worry about it, I'm a big believer in God, I feel like God got me, you know blessed me with a lot of different opportunities and so you know I feel good and whatever happens happens, in my eyes, you know I hoop and I love basketball."

Andrew Wiggins was a force on both ends of the floor throughout the playoffs. He made it very difficult for opponents as he guarded them closely and this helped the Dubs march their way to the title.

Tamimi @30Tamimi Andrew Wiggins in the game Five Andrew Wiggins in the game Five 🔐 https://t.co/ONjiw60ijc

The first half of the season was a stellar one for Wiggins, but post the All-Star break his form dipped. However, during the playoffs, he was at his very best. The former rookie of the year averaged 16.5 PPG and 7.5 RPG while shooting 46.9% from the field.

Andrew Wiggins is also due for an extension as his current contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season. The Dubs will not hesitate in signing him up long-term as he is shaping up to be one of the best two-way players in the league.

NBA @NBA Top Dunk of the 2021-22 Season!



Andrew Wiggins drops the SLEDGEHAMMER from the dotted line 🤯



#ATTSlamDunk x #NBADunkWeek | @ATT Our NumberTop Dunk of the 2021-22 Season!Andrew Wiggins drops the SLEDGEHAMMER from the dotted line 🤯 Our Number 1️⃣ Top Dunk of the 2021-22 Season!Andrew Wiggins drops the SLEDGEHAMMER from the dotted line 🤯#ATTSlamDunk x #NBADunkWeek | @ATT https://t.co/KdzpFAXepG

How important is Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Andrew Wiggins had a breakout 2021-22 season with the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 17.2 PPG and shot 46.6% from the field. Throughout the season, Wiggins looked aggressive and tried to attack the basket as much as he could.

Along with his offensive prowess, Andrew Wiggins grew leaps and bounds on the defensive side of things last season. As the games went by, he kept getting even more physical on the defensive end, which made him a tough player to get past.

At 27, Andrew Wiggins is still in the prime of his career. He can certainly unleash more of his potential and become one of the best forwards in the league. Playing for a team like the Warriors, which has 3 to 4 Hall of Famers, is certainly a big blessing for a player like Wiggins. He can learn a lot from them and implement it in his game.

Tamimi @30Tamimi Andrew Wiggins



Game 4

17 Points 16 Rebounds 2 Steals



Game 5

26 Points 13 Rebounds 2 Steals Andrew Wiggins Game 4 17 Points 16 Rebounds 2 Steals Game 526 Points 13 Rebounds 2 Steals https://t.co/JsCdVQvrJb

Next season is going to be a big one for Wiggins as all eyes will be on him after his performance during the 2022 playoffs. He will be hoping to further elevate and become an All-NBA-type player, which he has not achieved so far in his career.

