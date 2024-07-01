“Never liked you anyways”- Josh Hart comically takes shots at Isaiah Hartenstein for choosing OKC over Knicks 

Josh Hart wasn't a fan of Isaiah Hartenstein leaving him and the New York Knicks to join reigning Western Conference table-toppers OKC Thunder in free agency. Hartenstein made a big money move after accepting the Thunder's $86 million offer over the Knicks' $72 million deal across four years. It's the most the Knicks could offer him.

Hart comically expressed his frustration with Hartenstein leaving after the deal was announced.

"You are dead to me Zay," Hart tweeted. "I never liked you anyways. But congrats on the bag!"

Hartenstein leaves a big hole for the Knicks at the five. He made his case as the best center on the team, starting 49 of the 75 games in the regular season in Mitchell Robinson's absence and all 13 playoff games. Hartenstein was at the heart of New York's stealthy defense.

He finished the season averaging 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.2 steals, shooting 64.4%. In the postseason, he averaged 8.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 3.5 apg on 59.2% shooting.

He proved his mettle as one of the best offensive rebounders (3.3 offensive rpg in the regular season and 3.8 in the postseason), an offensive hub in the post, an excellent rim protector and more. He finished with the second-best defensive estimate plus-minus (EPM) last season.

Isaiah Hartenstein was the best big on the free agent market this summer and was projected to land a lucrative deal like he eventually did with the OKC Thunder, where he should seamlessly fit in their schemes on both ends.

Josh Hart has a new partner on the wings defensively

While Isaiah Hartenstein's departure will sting, Josh Hart has plenty to look forward to next season. The Knicks have been busy this offseason and shored up the wing spot while anticipating Hartenstein's exit. They completed the Villanova Wildcats alum quartet by acquiring Mikal Bridges from rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, in a blockbuster trade.

Bridges joins an elite set of defensive wings on the Knicks, including Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and OG Anunoby, making New York a legitimate threat to reigning NBA champions Boston Celtics in the East. The Knicks also have Mitchell Robinson on the roster, so they might be able to manage some issues that come with Hartenstein's loss in free agency.

Creating offense with Robinson might be a slight issue. However, the Knicks should be able to compensate for it with two-way threats like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.

