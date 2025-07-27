"Never needed your opinion": Malik Beasley's cryptic messages as he shares inside look into lavish getaway with girlfriend amid gambling investigation

Malik Beasley has been a hot topic of debate among basketball fans over. It all started when ESPN's Shams Charania reported on June 29 that the former Detroit Pistons guard was being investigated by federal authorities on gambling allegations.

The allegations are from the 2023-24 season when Beasley was a player for the Milwaukee Bucks. While the investigation is still in process, the former Pistons guard is enjoying an eventful offseason. On Saturday, Beasley shared a series of pictures from his getaway on Instagram story.

The stories featured a picture of his girlfriend where the former Pistons guard said that he's happy when is girlfriend is happy. In another story, Beasly shared a picture of himself and accompanied it with a cryptic message.

"Never needed your opinion☺️" he wrote.

Beasley shares cryptic message on his Instagram story. (Credits: @mbeasy5/Instagram)

In the picture, Malik Beasley is seen standing at the door of a clothing store while smiling for the cameras and striking a pose. He was wearing a collared black sweatshirt with horizontally running white stripes. He topped off his look with white trousers, a matching hat and black sunglasses.

In another story, Beasley shared a clip of shooting the ball in a Pistons jersey. In the caption, he wrote that he was coming back even better.

Beasley is in a relationship with American-Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto. The couple made their relationship public in March 2025 and have often featured in each other's social media posts.

Malik Beasley shares pictures from his outing on his IG story. (Credits: @mbeasy5/Instagram)

In his other stories, the former Pistons guard showed off his getaway. He was seen having food out on the beach and having drinks in the middle of the ocean in a yatch.

"We have to have high-character human beings": Pistons executive gets real on Malik Beasley controversy

The Detroit Pistons were excited to re-sign Malik Beasley to a new contract after the shooting guard broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers made. However, they had to put their plans on hold after the guard got into legal trouble.

On July 8, Piston's President of Baksetball Operations, Trajan Langdon, addressed the press at the team's Midtown practice facility about Beasley's situation.

"I was able to communicate with Malik and his agent on Saturday, which was obviously right before we could start talking to free agents on Sunday," he said.

"It was disappointing for us, because we were excited to get him back. Had to pivot quickly and given the situation, we have to have high-character human beings coming into Detroit, and I think they'll help us a lot. Pretty darn good basketball players, too."

The Pistons had to go out and acquire Duncan Robinson in a sign-and-trade. For now, Beasley and his fans will hope that the investigation concludes soon, and the former Piston guard gets his career back on track.

