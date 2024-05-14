"Never had the s*x talk with my parents" - LeBron James' wife Savannah James gets candid on parenthood

Future Hall of Famer LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, are parents to three children. Their oldest child, Bronny James, 19, plays collegiate basketball, while their son Bryce James, 16, has his own NBA aspirations. The couple's youngest, daughter Zhuri James, was born in 2014.

While the family juggles plenty of sporting activities for their kids, and their support for LeBron James himself, they also go through things just like ordinary parents. This, of course, includes some difficult and at times awkward conversations.

As Savannah James indicated during a recent appearance on the "Everybody's Crazy" podcast with April McDaniel, there are certain things you prepare for as a parent. One of which is the quote-unquote sex talk.

As James explained on the podcast, while the conversation is something parents can prepare for, it was never a conversation she had with her parents. Opening up on her childhood, she explained:

"[00:5:42] I still never had the sex talk with my parents and that's easy like I feel like that's something that you like prepare yourself for as a parent like I got to have this conversation but I never had that conversation and I feel like that goes to what you said about just generationally.

"That's not something that they even talked about like that we're not that's like- we're not doing that."

Savannah James shares her thoughts on PDA with LeBron James

One of the things discussed by Savannah James on the "Everybody's Crazy" podcast was her romance life with LeBron James. With three kids, a husband pursuing an NBA title and a busy schedule, the couple's life differs from that of ordinary fans.

Despite that, Savannah James indicated that she is a fan of PDA (public displays of affection). As she explained, while she doesn't like to take things too far with her husband, she is a fan of PDA, such as kissing. As she explained:

"I f**k with PDA it's a level of PDA. Kissing, hugging, touching. Tongue kissing is good, Tongue kissing, get a little quick one in. ... My husband and me has got kids, so I really don’t. You gonna get it how it comes. But I don't mind it's fine."

Of course, as Savannah James indicated, she and LeBron James have kids with busy lives of their own, and as such, have less time to themselves. The couple's schedule will only get busier, with Bronny James going through the NBA draft combine, and Bryce James hoping to make it to the NBA in the future.

if LeBron James and Bronny both end up on the same team, however, the couple may get more time together during the NBA season.