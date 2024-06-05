"Never say never" - 'LeBron whisperer' doesn't rule out Lakers star and Kyrie Irving reunion after latest comments

Kyrie Irving will help the Dallas Mavericks complete their quest for an NBA championship this week. Following comments about the star guard, one insider touched on him reuniting with a former teammate.

While on ESPN's "Get Up," Brian Windhorst highlighted Irving and LeBron James' relationship. The "Lebron whisperer" doesn't expect the two ever to team up again, but isn't ruling anything out.

"At some point in the last few years, they've made up," Windhorst said.

"I do not suspect that we are going to see an opportunity for them to play again. But, I would never say never in the NBA."

This comes on the heels of LeBron praising Irving on his "Mind the Game" podcast. He touched on how proud he is of him but is still mad they aren't running things together anymore.

"Sitting here watching it, I'm playing like so f***** happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth or whatever the case may be," LeBron said. "At the same time, I'm so f***** mad that I am not his running mate anymore."

After a shaky tenure with the Brooklyn Nets, Irving has had a resurgence with the Dallas Mavericks. Now, the eight-time All-Star finds himself just four wins away from adding another championship to his resumé.

Brian Windhorst says LeBron James and Kyrie Irving wanted to reunite

As most know, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were among the NBA's top duos during their time together on the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the two repaired their relationship, many expected both to reunite.

When breaking down LeBron's comments on "Get Up," Brian Windhorst touched on how the two wanted to play together again. The main roadblock was the destination.

"LeBron actively wanted the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving when he was on the trade block," Windhorst said.

"Last summer, Kyrie actively wanted LeBron to come to Dallas. LeBron wanted Kyrie to come to the Lakers."

Windhorst also cited that the Lakers made an offer for Irving when the Brooklyn Nets were looking to move him. However, the Mavericks ended up putting together a better package.

LA could have been in the market for Irving last summer but opted for depth over star power. They used their cap space on D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura to keep a reliable supporting cast around LeBron and Anthony Davis.

In Irving's case, things have worked out well for him. He has a new superstar running mate in Luka Doncic, and the two have figured out how to thrive together. Most importantly, their team success has carried them to the game's biggest stage.