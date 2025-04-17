"Never seen him act like this" : Jimmy Butler rocking Steph Curry's jersey in private workout has Warriors fans shellshocked

Jimmy Butler surprised the Warriors fans after he rocked Steph Curry's jersey during a workout session. On Thursday, House of Highlights shared a video of the Warriors star practicing in a Warriors jersey with his name on the back.

However, the number on the jersey did not belong to Buter, as he wears No. 30, which belongs to the Warriors' baby-faced assassin. The fans were surprised when they saw the former Miami Heat star showing respect and love to a teammate to an extent they had never seen before.

One fan voiced her surprise in the Instagram post's comment section.

"Yeah I’ve never seen this dude act like this 😭"

Other fans followed the lead and expressed similar sentiments in their comments.

"I ain’t never seen him act this way towards a teammate 🤣🤣🤣🤣" a fan commented.

"He’s a Steph Curry fan, we’re Steph curry fans, everyone’s a Steph curry fan 👨‍🍳" another fan commented.

"He’s just telling y’all They finna be a problem in the playoffs," another fan said.

Fans express their thoughts on Jimmy Butler donning Steph Curry's jersey. (Credits: @houseofhighlights/Instagram)

Another set of fans highlighted that Butler was happy not to be the main man at his team.

"He loves not being the first option, which is scary… 🔥"

"He finally doesn’t have to be a teams main striker, he can chill in the cut n let the party come to Steph. I think he’s just eternally grateful to share the floor with greatness like that idk tho just speculation," another fan said.

Fans react to Butler wearing Curry's number during a workout. (Credits: @houseofhighlights/Instagram)

Butler joined the Warriors in a blockbuster trade in February following a fallout with the Miami Heat. Since the move, the six-time All-Star has delivered exceptionally for the Dubs.

On Tuesday, he put up 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help his team secure a 121-116 win against the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In tournament and secure the seventh seed in the standings.

Jimmy Butler hails Steph Curry as "Batman" after the Warriors clinch playoff spot

After the spectacular showing on Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Jimmy Butler had a talk with TNT where he hailed Steph Curry as the "Batman" for coming to rescue the Dubs when they needed him the most.

"I’m telling you, that’s a Batman if I’ve ever seen a Batman, always coming to save the day,” Butler told TNT. “You’re never out of any game with him. He’s so poised, so calm and he was a huge part of getting us the victory."

Curry and Butler combined for 75 points against the Grizzlies. The Warriors' legend was right behind the six-time All-Star on the scoring chart. He netted in 37 points, collected eight rebounds and dished out four assists to secure the win. With the seventh seed locked in, the Warriors are set to face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.

