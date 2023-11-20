“Never been seen before” - Shams Charania tributes LeBron James by predicting future contract offer

After two decades in the NBA, LeBron James is still playing at an extremely high level. His play has been so impressive that one insider feels it could result in something we have never seen before.

Other legends have made it to year 21, but none have played at the level LeBron James is playing at.

The LA Lakers star is coming off a 37-point, 8-assist performance in a one-point victory over the Houston Rockets.

While appearing on FanDuel TV, Shams Charania touched on the play of LeBron James to open the year. He feels the 19-time All-Star will still be a max contract level player at the age of 39.

"He's still going to be a maximum level contract player at the age of 39, and that has never been seen before," Charania said.

Through 13 games this season, LeBron is posting averages of 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists. These numbers are the most by player in year 21 in NBA history by a significant margin.

When is LeBron James going to be a free agent?

Shams Charania didn't want to talk about LeBron James' contract situation, but it will be a big topic this season. If he chooses, the LA Lakers star could hit the market in the summer of 2024.

During the 2022 offseason, the Lakers and LeBron agreed to a two-year extension worth $99 million. However, the second year of the deal is a player option. When this season is over, LeBron wil have the choice to opt into his $51.4 million option for next season or decide to become an unrestricted free agent.

It's rare for a player to leave that kind of money on the table, but there is a real chance LeBron does so. Over the past few years, he's been very candid about his desire to play with his sons in the league. LeBron has also made it clear that he will sign with whatever team drafts Bronny James. Currently a freshman at USC, the young guard prospect could be in the 2024 NBA Draft.

With his option, LeBron will have the opportunity to back up his talk. If he wants, he can decline his option and look to sign with whatever organization drafts his oldest son.

Even though he is approaching the age of 39, LeBron is still a player that commands a sizable contract. Depending on what he does this summer, he could very well ink another massive deal for his age-40 season.