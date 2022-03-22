"Never seen players like this" - Isiah Thomas takes to social media to glorify Kevin Durant and LeBron James after their recent scoring tear

With Monday night's action featuring stellar performances from the NBA's superstars, LeBron James and Kevin Durant earned the respect of NBA legend and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas.

In response to a tweet showcasing Durant's highlights from his 37-point performance against the Utah Jazz, Thomas tweeted his appreciation for the contributions James and Durant have made to the game. He said:

"I feel so lucky to be witnessing history @KDTrey5 @KingJames @nba let it be known, never seen players like this and we may never see players like this again."

Isiah Thomas @IsiahThomas NBA @NBA Kevin Durant made 37 points look easy!



He dropped 22 points in the second-half on 8/12 FGM to power the



: 37 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, 4 3PM Kevin Durant made 37 points look easy!He dropped 22 points in the second-half on 8/12 FGM to power the @BrooklynNets to the victory! #NetsWorld @KDTrey5 : 37 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, 4 3PM 🔥 Kevin Durant made 37 points look easy! 🔥He dropped 22 points in the second-half on 8/12 FGM to power the @BrooklynNets to the victory! #NetsWorld@KDTrey5: 37 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, 4 3PM https://t.co/GTKU2NGcD5 I feel so lucky to be witnessing history @KDTrey5 @KingJames @nba let it be known, never seen players like this and we may never see players like this again. twitter.com/nba/status/150… I feel so lucky to be witnessing history @KDTrey5 @KingJames @nba let it be known, never seen players like this and we may never see players like this again. twitter.com/nba/status/150…

Kevin Durant earned the respect of the Hall of Famer after a spectacular display of offensive prowess. Scoring 22 points in the second half to lead his Brooklyn Nets to a much-needed victory, the 33-year old displayed why he is considered one of the best in the game.

As for LeBron James, his numbers speak for themselves. Recording a 38-point triple-double to lead the LA Lakers to a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, James surpassed expectations as he dominated the game even at this late stage in his career.

NBA @NBA



: 38 PTS, 11 REB, 12 AST



WIN LeBron was IN HIS BAG, he went off for 38 points for the second straight game and added a triple-double for good measure! @KingJames : 38 PTS, 11 REB, 12 AST #LakeShow WIN LeBron was IN HIS BAG, he went off for 38 points for the second straight game and added a triple-double for good measure! @KingJames: 38 PTS, 11 REB, 12 AST#LakeShow WIN https://t.co/BYpX3LT027

As Kevin Durant and LeBron James continue to perform at a high level, the NBA also sees the two tied for the league's leading scorer position.

With only a small part of the regular-season left to play, it will be interesting to see how the two superstars perform down the stretch as both compete for a Play-In spot in their respective conferences.

Can Kevin Durant and LeBron James lead their teams to the playoffs?

LeBron James in action for the LA Lakers.

With both sides securing a much-needed win in Monday's action, the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers continue to hold their positions in the Play-In tournament.

While the eighth-seeded Nets are in a relatively better position than the ninth-seeded Lakers, both teams have their own problems to deal with as the regular-season comes to a close.

With the Brooklyn Nets, the side struggles with limited star power on their roster. With Kevin Durant acting as the only full-time superstar, Brooklyn struggles to establish themselves as a contender considering their vulnerable position when playing at home.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have seemed out of sorts for the majority of the season. With Anthony Davis in and out of the rotation with injury and Russell Westbrook's poor assimilation with the system, LeBron James has had to carry the Lakers while also playing with injuries.

The Nets are relatively better off considering they are currently in line to play against the Toronto Raptors in the first-round of the Play-In. Meanwhile, the Lakers will have two games to play if they have any hopes of advancing to the playoffs.

While both sides were considered title-favorites prior to the start of the season, the reality of the situation has been far from favorable. One way or another, both sides will face an uphill battle when it comes to making it to the playoffs.

Edited by Parimal