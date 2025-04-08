"Never seen a season like this" - Magic Johnson befuddled by Nuggets fallout months after Lakers-Mavs chaos left him rattled

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson was left bewildered by the recent news about the Denver Nuggets. On Tuesday, the Nuggets announced their decision to fire head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, with only three games remaining in the 2024-25 NBA season. Johnson, along with many others, was surprised by this development.

Ad

On Tuesday, Johnson shared his thoughts on X about the eventful regular season. First, like most people, he was caught off guard when the Dallas Mavericks decided to trade their franchise star, Luka Doncic, to the Lakers for Anthony Davis.

This time, he was once again puzzled by the recent decisions made by some organizations regarding their head coaches. Alongside the Nuggets' move, the five-time champion was shocked by the Memphis Grizzlies' decision to dismiss Taylor Jenkins from his position.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I’ve been part of the NBA family for over 45 years and I’ve never seen a season like this! First, two superstars get traded in the middle of the regular season, Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis," Johnson tweeted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"And now two coaches, Denver’s Michael Malone and the Grizzlies’s Taylor Jenkins, get fired before the end of the regular season and their teams have already secured a spot in the Playoffs."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Nuggets released a statement regarding the firing of Malone. According to the organization, they want to give the roster a good chance at competing for the 2025 championship. With Malone out, assistant David Adelman will take over the team as the interim head coach, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

Magic Johnson predicts the Lakers will face the Warriors in the conference finals

Fans can see which teams may face one another in the first round as the playoffs draw to a close. With a 48-30 record, the Lakers are currently in third place. With four games remaining to win 50 games this season, the club is currently on a two-game winning run.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are sixth in the Western Conference standings. The Warriors have a 46-32 record and could further improve before the end of the regular season.

On Tuesday, former NBA star Magic Johnson shared on X his prediction on what could happen between the rival teams in the postseason. The 12-time All-Star thinks the Lakers and Warriors could play against each other in the conference finals if they don't play against each other in the first two rounds.

Ad

"I predict that if the Warriors and the Lakers end up in opposite brackets, they’ll be playing each other in the Western Conference Finals. It’ll be must-see-TV in the East and the West!" Magic Johnson posted.

Expand Tweet

If the playoffs start now, the two rival franchises will play against each other in the first round. Golden State needs to climb up the standings to make Magic Johnson's prediction come true. The Warriors have four games left in their season to improve their position in the standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.