"Never had the skills to average 20 a game" - NBA fans react to Draymond Green claiming he could have been scoring machine in different setup

Known for his defense, playmaking and relentless grit, Draymond Green recently opened up about a lesser-discussed aspect of his game: his scoring.

In the latest episode of his “Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football?” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was asked how many points he could average if he played for a lottery team. Green made it clear he isn’t interested in chasing numbers, only wins.

While Green’s response struck many as honest and self-aware, fans were divided over his comments, particularly when he said:

“Could I average 20 on a lottery team? I have no interest in doing that. That’s that’s like you want me to go play bad basketball? … I once averaged 15 on the great team…I don’t know if I have I have that um that mindset anymore. … I left that mindset so long ago that I’m not sure that I could even like tap back into that mindset.”

Some fans, however, poked fun at Green’s remarks, suggesting he never had the scoring ability to begin with.

“Buddy never had the skills to average 20 a game 🤷🏽‍♂️,” one said.

“Draymond Green averaged 8 PPG on a lottery team in 2019-2020,” another said.

“You couldn’t even do that when YOUR team was a lottery team,” another commented.

Here are other fan reactions.

Sports City USA @SportsCityUSA_ Bro was literally on a lottery team when Steph was hurt a a couple years ago. Remind me of his stats?

𝔹𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕣𝕝𝕕 @BolWrld He’d average 20 fights not points

ZM @XER177 Mind you he actually had career low PPG the year his team was a lottery team so no he could never average 20 on any team 🤣

Looking at Draymond Green’s scoring history

Before becoming an elite role player in the NBA, Draymond Green was actually a dominant scorer at the high school level. As a senior in 2007-08, he averaged 20 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks per game while leading the Saginaw High Trojans to a 27-1 record.

At Michigan State, Green evolved from a bench contributor into the team’s star. As a freshman, he averaged just 3.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists, but by his sophomore year, those numbers jumped to 9.9 ppg, 7.7 rpg and 3.0 apg.

His breakout came during his junior year, where he started 28 of 34 games and averaged 12.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 4.1 apg.

In his senior season, Green became a consensus All-American, posting 16.2 points and a Big Ten-leading 10.6 rpg.

In the NBA, his career-high scoring average came in the 2015–16 season, when he put up 14.0 ppg, the same year the Warriors infamously blew a 3-1 Finals lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In Game 7 of that series, Green delivered one of his best performances ever, scoring a game-high 32 points on an efficient 11-of-15 shooting.

