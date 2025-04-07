The Denver Nuggets chose the worst possible time to go through a slump. Standings in the Western Conference are tight, and they've now dropped four games in a row and seven of their last ten.

Ad

That included Nikola Jokic's 61-point triple-double, which ended with Russell Westbrook missing a wide-open game-winning layup.

Westbrook hadn't addressed the media ever since, and following a league-issued warning, he was made available to the press again after their Sunday night loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Then, when asked about his team's sense of urgency, the former MVP said,

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I don't know, I don't have an answer for you, man. I wish I did, but unfortunately, I don't. I hope it's high. I can't speak for everybody in the locker room, but my head stays high and ready for Wednesday."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans on X called him out for his comments.

"He never takes accountability he acts like he’s this years mvp 😂," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Most of the Laker fanbase, including myself, would have respected Westbrook more if he ever took accountability just once for his massive mistakes that cost us many games, but he never did," one Lakers fan said.

"Westbrook has always been a punk. Great guy in the community and family man but damn a loser really stands out in a room full of winners," another one said.

Ad

"Russell Westbrick dudes a loser," another one chimed in.

Other fans expressed their concerns about how this might affect Nikola Jokic and his legacy:

"hope jokic leaves the nuggets else he’s retiring with one ring," one fan said.

"Denver will never win a chip again with Jokic," another one added.

Nikola Jokic is worried about the Nuggets

The Nuggets are No. 4 in the West, but given how tight the standings are, they're not even safe from the play-in tournament yet.

Ad

When asked about the team's struggles on Sunday, Jokic said,

"I mean, I don't know. Maybe we just, I really don't know, actually. I don't have a concern. Seems like we didn't. Everybody had one or two 'It's my fault, it's my fault,' and that's 10 my bad and that's basically 20 points or even more, so we all need to be better in those little extra efforts or just one more thing or make them do one more thing."

The Nuggets had been one of the most consistent teams in the league this season, and this isn't a positive trend with the playoffs just around the corner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More