The Denver Nuggets chose the worst possible time to go through a slump. Standings in the Western Conference are tight, and they've now dropped four games in a row and seven of their last ten.
That included Nikola Jokic's 61-point triple-double, which ended with Russell Westbrook missing a wide-open game-winning layup.
Westbrook hadn't addressed the media ever since, and following a league-issued warning, he was made available to the press again after their Sunday night loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Then, when asked about his team's sense of urgency, the former MVP said,
"I don't know, I don't have an answer for you, man. I wish I did, but unfortunately, I don't. I hope it's high. I can't speak for everybody in the locker room, but my head stays high and ready for Wednesday."
Many fans on X called him out for his comments.
"He never takes accountability he acts like he’s this years mvp 😂," a fan said.
"Most of the Laker fanbase, including myself, would have respected Westbrook more if he ever took accountability just once for his massive mistakes that cost us many games, but he never did," one Lakers fan said.
"Westbrook has always been a punk. Great guy in the community and family man but damn a loser really stands out in a room full of winners," another one said.
"Russell Westbrick dudes a loser," another one chimed in.
Other fans expressed their concerns about how this might affect Nikola Jokic and his legacy:
"hope jokic leaves the nuggets else he’s retiring with one ring," one fan said.
"Denver will never win a chip again with Jokic," another one added.
Nikola Jokic is worried about the Nuggets
The Nuggets are No. 4 in the West, but given how tight the standings are, they're not even safe from the play-in tournament yet.
When asked about the team's struggles on Sunday, Jokic said,
"I mean, I don't know. Maybe we just, I really don't know, actually. I don't have a concern. Seems like we didn't. Everybody had one or two 'It's my fault, it's my fault,' and that's 10 my bad and that's basically 20 points or even more, so we all need to be better in those little extra efforts or just one more thing or make them do one more thing."
The Nuggets had been one of the most consistent teams in the league this season, and this isn't a positive trend with the playoffs just around the corner.
