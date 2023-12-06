“Never thought this mf will be right”: Suns' Jusuf Nurkic in disbelief over Skip Bayless’ Suns-Lakers timeout remarks

In a surprising turn of events, Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic found himself in disbelief over Skip Bayless' recent tweet about the Suns-Lakers timeout.

Bayless, known for his often controversial and bold tweets, said that the Suns got "screwed" in their game against the Lakers. The controversy arose when the Lakers were awarded a timeout with 7.4 seconds remaining and leading by 105-103. The situation unfolded as the Lakers inbounded the ball to Austin Reaves with 11.2 seconds left.

Reaves was then trapped by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, and it appeared that he lost possession of the ball. However, LeBron James called a timeout, which the referees allowed. The controversial aspect stems from the timing of the timeout call, as it seemed the ball was already loose when the timeout was recognized.

Jusuf Nurkic was visibly left stunned after the timeout was allowed for the Lakers. He took to Twitter to express his disbelief, retweeting Bayless' original tweet:

"Never thought this mf will be right lol"

The tweet quickly gained traction among fans and followers, sparking a flurry of discussions and debates over Bayless' statement and what transpired in the Suns-Lakers game. Nurkic's candid reaction added fuel to the fire, making it one of the most talked-about topics in the NBA community after the Suns lost 106-103.

LeBron James' stellar outing guides Lakers to victory

The game, though, was a nail-biter, as the Lakers pulled off a 106-103 victory. The ever-dependable LeBron James played a big part in the win and carried the LA Lakers to the semifinals of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament. They will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday in Las Vegas.

LeBron came alive in the final quarter with 15 points. He ended the night with 31 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, while shooting 48.0% from the field, including 50.0% from the 3-point line. He was also highly impactful on the defensive end with five steals.

Such numbers are unheard of from a 38-year-old who is going to be 39 by the new year arrives. LeBron James has been captivating fans for 20 seasons, and the 21st season isn't any different.