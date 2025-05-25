"Never wanted Jimmy" - Warriors fans react as Steve Kerr makes Kevin Durant admission

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed the Jimmy Butler trade and the team's desire to acquire Kevin Durant during an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of the Tom Tolbert Show. Kerr admitted that the Warriors had a genuine interest in trading for KD but ultimately chose Jimmy Butler after talks with the Suns fell through:
"I think it's well documented that we were trying to get Kevin Durant, but that didn't happen. And after that, Mike calls me and says 'I think we're going to trade for Jimmy Butler, I'm going to vouch for him. Guy's a gamer, hell of a player, and I think that's gonna work.' And I said, 'Great, let's do it.' We needed a change."
Fans seem to have taken Kerr’s words out of context. Some are now reacting to Kerr's words on X, claiming the team never wanted Jimmy Butler.
At first, the Jimmy Butler trade was widely celebrated by the Dubs fans thanks to his instant impact on the roster. Butler's arrival saw the Dubs scale from 11th in the Western Conference to sixth. Unfortunately, the playoffs weren't kind to Butler.
Jimmy Butler's lack of scoring left Warriors fans desiring more
While Jimmy Butler undoubtedly raised the team's ceiling upon his arrival, fans expected more out of him. Butler is known for taking things up a notch in the playoffs, having led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023. Unfortunately, he didn't show enough aggressiveness in the Warriors system.
After Steph Curry went down in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, many expected Jimmy Butler to lead the charge for the Warriors. Unfortunately, he only averaged 20.2 points over the next four games. Butler's lack of aggressiveness on offense led to Minnesota eliminating the Dubs in five games.
However, it can't all be put on Butler's shoulder as the team largely failed to perform after Steph Curry went down to a hamstring strain. Butler could've been better, but Golden State needs improvements on every level if it hopes to compete for a title next season.
