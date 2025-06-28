New blockbuster 3-team trade proposal helps Lakers land Nic Claxton and former No. 1 pick

Heading into the offseason, it was no secret that the LA Lakers were going to be in the market for a starting center. After parting ways with Anthony Davis, the team's lack of frontcourt depth proved problematic come playoff time.

Given that, there's been considerable talk of LA acquiring Nic Claxton, Walker Kessler, or even potentially Brook Lopez, depending on how the summer plays out in Milwaukee.

With trades flying in every direction, one fan put together a three-team deal that sees the Lakers sacrifice depth to bring in heavy-hitters in the form of 2014 No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins and Nic Claxton.

The deal, which includes the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets, would see LA part ways with Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Shake Milton, while also notably giving up a first-round draft pick in 2031 and a second-round pick in 2032.

LA is in the midst of figuring out both Austin Reaves' and Dorian Finney-Smith's long-term futures. Reaves declined a max contract. Finney-Smith reportedly could opt out if LA doesn't give him a multi-year deal.

LeBron James expected to opt-in on final year of contract with Lakers

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, LeBron James is likely to opt in on the final year of his deal. In a report shared on Saturday, the longtime NBA insider wrote:

"MEANWHILE, THERE'S JAMES, who sources believe will opt in to his $52.6 million player option, and the rest of the roster.

"A source familiar with James' thinking told ESPN that at this point, James is not entering next season with any certainty that it will be his last."

By the time the 2025-26 season starts, James will be closing in on his 41st birthday, and while he's shown that he still has what it takes to impact winning at the highest level, a postseason MCL strain has reminded fans that the four-time NBA champion is in the twilight years of his career.

If James opts into the final year of his contract, the Lakers will have just $5.7 million to spend via the taxpayer midlevel exception. Given that, the team will likely try to make sure that any potential deals don't come at the expense of depth.

