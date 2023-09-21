"New Celtics Shaq meme": Fans in splits as AS Monaco shows off NBA royalty featuring Kemba Walker and 2019 champion

Kemba Walker was one of the NBA's most exciting point guards to watch at the height of his career. From his quick crossovers and his ability to speed past defenders, Walker provided a number of highlight reels.

Selected as the ninth pick in the 2011 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets, the four-time All-Star played 12 seasons in the league for four different teams.

Following his final NBA season, playing for the Dallas Mavericks, Walker has now found himself playing for AS Monaco from the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. It was released by @EuroLeague via X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The video showcased other players alongside Walker such as Mike James, Jordan Loyd and Elie Okobo.

A number of NBA fans had mixed reactions to the video.

Fan Reaction #1

Fan Reaction #2

Fan Reaction #3

Fan Reaction #4

Fan Reaction #5

Fan Reaction #6

Fan Reaction #7

Fan Reaction #8

From the reactions, there are some fans who are pleased that Kemba Walker got an opportunity to continue playing basketball, even if it isn't for an NBA team. However, there are some fans who are not too fond of it as they are not familiar with Walker's new team.

Alongside Kemba Walker, looking at the time Mike James, Elie Okobo and Jordan Loyd spent in the NBA

Here's a look at the following former NBA players included on the AS Monaco team.

Kemba Walker

Of the four players mentioned, Kemba Walker is the only one who was an NBA All-Star. In 12 seasons, Walker averaged 19.3 points per game (41.8% shooting, including 36.0% from 3-point range) and 5.3 assists.

After playing eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, he went on to play two seasons with the Boston Celtics. Following that, he ended up playing one season each for the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks.

Elie Okobo

Elie Okobo was selected 31st in the 2018 NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns and lasted two seasons with the team. He averaged 4.8 ppg (39.5% shooting, including 31.5% from 3-point range) and 2.2 apg.

Mike James

Mike James made his NBA debut with the Phoenix Suns during the 2017-18 season. He started off with the team's Summer League team before landing a one-year regular-season deal. After the Suns, he played one season each for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets.

In those three seasons, James averaged 8.9 ppg (38.0% shooting, including 28.7% from 3-point range) and 3.7 apg.

Jordan Loyd

Jordan Loyd signed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors during the 2018-19 season. He eventually became part of the Raptors' championship run that season. In Loyd's time playing for the Raptors, he averaged 2.4 ppg (44.4% shooting, including 50.0% from 3-point range).