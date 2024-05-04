“New generation that’s watching me” - Kyrie Irving reveals what it’s like being Dallas’ fan favorite 

Kyrie Irving dominated in the second half, leading to a 114-101 victory for the Dallas Mavericks over the LA Clippers on Friday.

Following the win, Irving was asked about being a fan favorite in Dallas after being traded at the end of the trade deadline during the 2022-23 season. Kyrie replied:

“I’ve been in this league for a while now so I’m just grateful for the ones who have been with me since the beginning, those who still rock with me now, all the new supporters I’m grateful for them. It’s a new generation that’s watching me now, so I’m aware of that.”

This win in Game 6 clinched a 4-2 series victory and propelled the fifth-seeded Mavericks into the second round of the playoffs. They face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder next. Meanwhile, the season ends in disappointment for the Clippers.

Kyrie Irving improved his record to 13-0 in closeout games, the best in NBA history. Performances like thr latest one underscore precisely why Dallas was eager to acquire him.

Kyrie Irving spearheaded Dallas Mavericks to beat LA Clippers

The Mavericks took control of the game after halftime, with Irving spearheading a 35-20 third-quarter surge by scoring 13 points. The Clippers, unable to counter the dynamic duo from Dallas, couldn't mount a comeback in the fourth quarter.

Irving, after making one of six shots in the first half, found his rhythm in the third quarter by hitting five of six attempts. His run of five points, which included a floater among defenders and a second-chance 3-pointer, pushed Dallas's lead to a game-high 15 points in the last minute of the quarter.

Kyrie Irving's and-1 and a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter pushed Dallas's lead to 106-82, effectively dousing any remaining hopes for a Clippers rally. He notched up a game-high 30 points, including just two in the first half and contributed six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

He was 11-of-19 from the field and 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. Doncic recorded 28 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists. Despite a challenging shooting night, going nine of 26 overall and 1-of-10 from the three, he let Irving take over the scoring duties in the second half.