"NEW GOAT ON THE BLOCK": Victor Wembanyama enters NBA Lore, fans awestruck witnessing history

Victor Wembanyama was considered by many scouts as a generational talent leading into the 2023 NBA Draft. He was so good that most observers were convinced that he was the best prospect to enter the league since LeBron James in 2003. “King James” added to the hype when he called the Frenchman “an alien” before the phenom even played in the NBA.

Wembanyama has not wilted under the weight of perhaps unfair expectations. He has quietly and steadily proven that he was worth all the drama and excitement. Since the season opener, he has opened the eyes of even his loudest critics.

On Thursday against the Sacramento Kings, Victor Wembanyama became the first player in NBA history to tally 150+ blocks, 150+ assists and 75+ 3-pointers. The mind-boggling numbers had fans reacting on X (formerly Twitter):

Victor Wembanyama, if he stays healthy and fulfills his potential, will have a shot of becoming a staple in greatest of all time (GOAT) conversations. The NBA has never seen someone who has his combination of skills, size, length, fluidity and creativity. He is already changing the way opponents game plan against the San Antonio Spurs on both ends of the floor. And, he is barely scratching the surface of what he can do.

Leading into the matchup against the Kings, “Wemby” is averaging 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, an NBA-best 3.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. The most impressive thing about the numbers is the fact that he is playing only 28.4 minutes per contest. Per 100 possessions, he is posting mind-blowing averages of 34.2 PPG, 16.7 RPG, 5.3 APG, 5.3 BPG and 1.9 SPG.

Some of the NBA’s all-time greats already predict a bright future for Victor Wembanyama

LeBron James wasn’t the only one who heaped praise and predicted great things for Victor Wembanyama. Steph Curry called the Spurs rookie a “cheat code” that only happens in video games. Jamal Crawford, on the Draymond Green Show, declared that Wembanyama is the player he would be building a franchise on.

Kevin Durant, who “Wemby” idolized when he was still playing in the French League, echoed the same opinion as the other greats. The Phoenix Suns superstar tabbed Wembanyama as the best player in the NBA in 10 years.

The league has never experienced something that closely resembled the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft. He may end up accomplishing goals no one had ever done before.