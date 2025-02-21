New Miami Heat star Andrew Wiggins shares congratulatory message for victorious team Canada in 4 Nations Final against USA

In the wake of Team Canada's OT win over Team USA in the finals of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday, Canadian NBA star Andrew Wiggins was quick to congratulate his countrymen on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ad

Wiggins, who was recently traded to the Miami Heat before the trade deadline, wrote:

"Congratulations 🇨🇦!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Canada had previously dropped a 3-1 loss to Team USA on Saturday, giving up odd-man rushes while struggling to match the US' physical play. After punching their ticket to the finals with a big win over Finland, Team Canada was able to avenge its loss to Team USA in the finals, capturing 4 Nations gold.

The game was an absolute thriller, with the two sides tied at the end of regulation. When action pivoted to 4-on-4 for OT, Team USA came out aggressive, putting pucks on net and forcing Canadian netminder Jordan Binnington to defend a slew of shots.

Ad

Despite that, all it took was one opportunity for Canadian alternate captain Connor McDavid to put one in the back of the net, beating US goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who had a stellar run during the 4 Nations Tournament, high on the glove side.

Andrew Wiggins opens up on transition from playing in Golden State to playing in Miami

Leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, Andrew Wiggins wound up getting traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Miami Heat in a move that saw Jimmy Butler land in San Francisco.

Ad

So far, Wiggins has played just two games for the Heat, averaging 32.5 minutes per game while trying to get acclimated to playing in a new system.

So far, the player once known as Maple Jordan, has struggled to find his rhythm, averaging 11 points on 25.0% shooting in his first game, and 13 points on 33.3% shooting in his second game with the team.

After the All-Star Break, which Andrew Wiggins said he used to spend time with family, he's prepared to help the team make a run through the final portion of the regular season.

Ad

During an interview with ClutchPoints, he said:

“I think it's been great. I feel like my style to play fits the team, you know, and they're a winning team, you know, a winning franchise, winning organization. So, I'm happy to be here and be part of it.”

Wiggins and the Heat will be back in action Friday night for their first game following the All-Star Break, when they face off with the Toronto Raptors on the road.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback