New Nets rookie Egor Demin's girlfriend Delaney Gibb shares adorable snap of couple exploring Brooklyn

Egor Demin fulfilled his NBA dreams on Wednesday after he was selected by the Brooklyn Nets as the eighth overall pick in the NBA draft. The Russian seems to be settling into his new home alongside his girlfriend, Delaney Gibb, who shared a snap of them exploring Brooklyn.
In an Instagram story, Gibb posted a selfie alongside Demin as he rested his head on her shoulder. The Baylor freshman posted the picture with a location tag that read "Brooklyn, New York."
The former Real Madrid player joined BYU last term and, in his one season with the Cougars, impressed alongside Richie Saunders. Averaging 10.6 points and 5.5 assists per game, Demin led his team to the Sweet 16, where they lost to second-seeded Alabama.
Similar to her boyfriend, Delaney Gibb is a basketball player and is a member of the BYU women's basketball team. She led her team in scoring and assists, recording 17.4 points and 4.3 assists per game. Despite her brilliance, the freshman couldn't help BYU (13-17) in the Big 12 as they finished 12th in their conference.
Despite a disappointing end to their respective collegiate seasons, Demin's selection in the NBA draft was a huge win, and Gib was present at the ceremony. She posted a story celebrating his selection, captioning it with a two-word message.
"Go Nets!!" she wrote.
Egor Demin will join a young Brooklyn Nets team, which is set to have an overhaul in the summer. Holding one of the biggest cap spaces in the league, Brooklyn will be a contender to make some big moves during the offseason.
Egor Demin opens up on his selection by the Brooklyn Nets as he expresses excitement in joining a "historical" franchise
The Brooklyn Nets continue to rebuild with young stars as they selected five players in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday. One of the players added to their roster was Egor Demin, who was selected as the 8th overall pick.
The Russian opened up on his move to the Nets, as he expressed his excitement in joining a "historical" franchise.
"Obviously, for me, it's a great opportunity to be in a team where I will be able to develop myself and also impact the game," he said. "That's (Nets) a historical club, a historical organization, and obviously it is related to Russia in the past ... and it's an honor for me to be a part of that.
Demin was the first pick of the 2025 draft for the Nets and is joined by Nolan Traoré (19th overall), Drake Powell (22nd overall via Hawks), Ben Saraf (26th overall) and Danny Wolf (27th overall).
