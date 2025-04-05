New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers player stats and box score (April 4) | 2024-25 NBA season
After a tough loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, the LA Lakers, who are fighting for playoff positioning, hosted the already-eliminated New Orleans Pelicans, who were missing most of their key players, in a must-win matchup on Friday.
Below is the box score for the New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers game.
New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers player stats and box score
The Lakers started strong, jumping to a 10-3 lead, highlighted by a Jaxson Hayes alley-oop. However, the Pelicans quickly found their rhythm, tying the game at 10-10 with a 7-0 run led by Jose Alvarado.
From that point, it was a tight contest, with the Pelicans maintaining their momentum to finish the first quarter up 30-25.
The Lakers slowly chipped away at the Pelicans' lead, and a Jordan Goodwin driving layup gave the Lakers a 45-44 advantage.
From there, it was all Lakers as they closed the half with a 17-9 run, leading 62-53 at halftime. Luka Doncic and LeBron James both had 13 points in the first half, with Dalton Knecht adding 12 and Austin Reaves contributing 11.
For the Pelicans, Alvarado led the way with 18 points.
