  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers player stats and box score (April 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers player stats and box score (April 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Apr 05, 2025 03:50 GMT
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

After a tough loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, the LA Lakers, who are fighting for playoff positioning, hosted the already-eliminated New Orleans Pelicans, who were missing most of their key players, in a must-win matchup on Friday.

Ad

Below is the box score for the New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

New Orleans Pelicans player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Keion Brooks Jr.12:044102540020.0000.0010002-4
Kelly Olynyk13:347212633.3010.03475.0200111-12
Yves Missi14:164511333.3000.02450.0231101-8
Bruce Brown14:16140030000.01250.0220010-8
Jose Alvarado16:07183171258.34666.7000.0120020-4
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl9:523101110011100000.00110011
Jamal Cain11:1131112501250.0000.00110011
Antonio Reeves11:0350024501250.0000.0000012-5
Karlo Matković9:446122366.7010.022100010001-1
Elfrid Payton7:532051250000.0000.0001021-5
TOTALS532411194146.371546.781266.771142710-
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Dorian Finney-Smith14:342111250.0010.0000.00100121
LeBron James17:2013054757.12450.03475.00020008
Jaxson Hayes15:424902366.7000.0000.01811129
Austin Reaves16:2411133650.02450.03475.01000119
Luka Dončić18:32132331225.01520.0661000200027
Jordan Goodwin12:332521333.3020.0000.02310136
Gabe Vincent09:493111250.01250.0000.0100001-2
Jarred Vanderbilt05:5821011100000.0000.01000101
Dalton Knecht09:0812105862.52540.0000.01000006
TOTALS622715214447.782334.8121485.771441511-
Ad

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers: Game recap

The Lakers started strong, jumping to a 10-3 lead, highlighted by a Jaxson Hayes alley-oop. However, the Pelicans quickly found their rhythm, tying the game at 10-10 with a 7-0 run led by Jose Alvarado.

From that point, it was a tight contest, with the Pelicans maintaining their momentum to finish the first quarter up 30-25.

Ad

The Lakers slowly chipped away at the Pelicans' lead, and a Jordan Goodwin driving layup gave the Lakers a 45-44 advantage.

From there, it was all Lakers as they closed the half with a 17-9 run, leading 62-53 at halftime. Luka Doncic and LeBron James both had 13 points in the first half, with Dalton Knecht adding 12 and Austin Reaves contributing 11.

For the Pelicans, Alvarado led the way with 18 points.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी