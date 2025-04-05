New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers player stats and box score (April 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

After a tough loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, the LA Lakers, who are fighting for playoff positioning, hosted the already-eliminated New Orleans Pelicans, who were missing most of their key players, in a must-win matchup on Friday.

Below is the box score for the New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

New Orleans Pelicans player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Keion Brooks Jr. 12:04 4 1 0 2 5 40 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 2 -4 Kelly Olynyk 13:34 7 2 1 2 6 33.3 0 1 0.0 3 4 75.0 2 0 0 1 1 1 -12 Yves Missi 14:16 4 5 1 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 2 4 50.0 2 3 1 1 0 1 -8 Bruce Brown 14:16 1 4 0 0 3 0 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 2 2 0 0 1 0 -8 Jose Alvarado 16:07 18 3 1 7 12 58.3 4 6 66.7 0 0 0.0 1 2 0 0 2 0 -4 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 9:52 3 1 0 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 Jamal Cain 11:11 3 1 1 1 2 50 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 Antonio Reeves 11:03 5 0 0 2 4 50 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 1 2 -5 Karlo Matković 9:44 6 1 2 2 3 66.7 0 1 0.0 2 2 100 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 Elfrid Payton 7:53 2 0 5 1 2 50 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 0 2 1 -5 TOTALS 53 24 11 19 41 46.3 7 15 46.7 8 12 66.7 7 11 4 2 7 10 -

Trending

LA Lakers player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Dorian Finney-Smith 14:34 2 1 1 1 2 50.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 1 2 1 LeBron James 17:20 13 0 5 4 7 57.1 2 4 50.0 3 4 75.0 0 0 2 0 0 0 8 Jaxson Hayes 15:42 4 9 0 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 8 1 1 1 2 9 Austin Reaves 16:24 11 1 3 3 6 50.0 2 4 50.0 3 4 75.0 1 0 0 0 1 1 9 Luka Dončić 18:32 13 2 3 3 12 25.0 1 5 20.0 6 6 100 0 2 0 0 0 2 7 Jordan Goodwin 12:33 2 5 2 1 3 33.3 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 3 1 0 1 3 6 Gabe Vincent 09:49 3 1 1 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 0 1 -2 Jarred Vanderbilt 05:58 2 1 0 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 Dalton Knecht 09:08 12 1 0 5 8 62.5 2 5 40.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 TOTALS 62 27 15 21 44 47.7 8 23 34.8 12 14 85.7 7 14 4 1 5 11 -

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers: Game recap

The Lakers started strong, jumping to a 10-3 lead, highlighted by a Jaxson Hayes alley-oop. However, the Pelicans quickly found their rhythm, tying the game at 10-10 with a 7-0 run led by Jose Alvarado.

From that point, it was a tight contest, with the Pelicans maintaining their momentum to finish the first quarter up 30-25.

The Lakers slowly chipped away at the Pelicans' lead, and a Jordan Goodwin driving layup gave the Lakers a 45-44 advantage.

From there, it was all Lakers as they closed the half with a 17-9 run, leading 62-53 at halftime. Luka Doncic and LeBron James both had 13 points in the first half, with Dalton Knecht adding 12 and Austin Reaves contributing 11.

For the Pelicans, Alvarado led the way with 18 points.

