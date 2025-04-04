New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 4, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans and LA Lakers matchup is one of the 10 games scheduled for Friday (April 4). The Pelicans, struggling in the league this season, are No. 14 in the Western Conference, while the Lakers are ten places above them in fourth.

They have met 77 times in the regular season, with the Lakers holding a 49-28 advantage. This will be their third matchup of the season, with the Lakers holding a 2-0 advantage. Their last encounter was on March 4, when the Lakers won 136-115 away at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Pelicans' Zion Williamson recorded 37 points, four rebounds and six assists. The Lakers' LeBron James added 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Luka Doncic chipped in with 30 points, eight rebounds and 15 assists.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers game details and odds

The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Fans can watch it on TV via SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports and WVUE. It can also be streamed via NBA League Pass, Max and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+625) vs. Lakers (-950)

Spread: Pelicans (+14.0) vs. Lakers (-14.0)

Total (O/U): Pelicans -110 (o219.5) vs. Lakers -110 (u219.5)

New Orleans (21-55) enters the matchup with a 3-7 record. Its last game was the 114-98 away loss against the LA Clippers on Wednesday. In the absence of key players due to injuries, Jose Alvarado recorded 17 points, two rebounds and 10 assists.

The Lakers (46-30) come into this game having lost 123-116 to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. The defeat snapped their two-game winning run and the game against the struggling Pelicans will be one to get the Purple and Gold back on track.

Against the Warriors on Thursday, LeBron James had his best game since returning from injury. He recorded 33 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers betting props

Guard Jose Alvarado's point total is set at 13.8, which is way above his season average of 9.8 points. In his last 10 games for the Pelicans, he has averaged 9.7 points, so the safe bet here is the under.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic's point total is 27.3, which is around his season average of 27.5 points. He has averaged 27.8 points in his last 10 games, so the safe bet is to take the under.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers prediction

The LA Lakers are the oddsmakers' huge favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans. Based on the moneyline odds, they are projected to win at 90.48%, while the Pelicans have a projected win probability of 13.79%.

