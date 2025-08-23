New owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore lay off 35 to 40 employees with more changes on the horizon for Lynx and T'Wolves: Report

After taking control of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Lynx in June, new owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore are cleaning house. According to a report from The Minnesota Star Tribune, a local outlet covering the Twin Cities, Rodriguez and Lore have fired dozens.

Ad

A report published on Wednesday states that after evaluating the business side of the franchise, the duo fired "roughly" 35-40 employees. The outlet also reported that the layoffs impacted the communications, marketing and sales teams rather than the basketball side of operations.

According to an anonymous source cited by the outlet:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"These layoffs are a part of the long-term vision Lore and Rodriguez have for remaking the business side of the operation."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore have kept their recent layoffs to the business side of things, several notable front-office execs have already parted ways with the team ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Most notably, former CEO Ethan Casson and COO Ryan Tanke both parted ways with the franchise, with Casson landing in Dallas as President of Basketball Operations, and Tanke filling the COO position in Houston.

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore's layoffs are in line with previous acquisitions

While it isn't entirely surprising when a business is sold and the new owners clean house, the layoffs are particularly in line with previous acquisitions for Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore.

Ad

According to Sports Business Journal, when Marc Lore and his Wonder Group purchased Grubhub in 2024, he fired 23% of staff. Similarly, when Lore and Wonder Group acquired Blue Apron, 20% of the staff were laid off.

Before the estimated 35+ layoffs within the Timberwolves organization, the outlet is reporting that the team has an estimated 220 staff members, above the NBA median of 200.

Although many fans believe that the new owners are trying to get the team out of the luxury tax, an anonymous source who spoke with Sports Business Journal refuted rumors that the layoffs were financially motivated.

Ad

Instead, the source suggested that the layoffs were part of a larger process of reshaping the franchise in the eyes of Rodriguez and Lore.

With the team looking to make a deep playoff run and make it to the NBA Finals after back-to-back conference finals appearances, only time will tell how the 2025-26 season plays out under the new ownership duo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.