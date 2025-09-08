New report on Kawhi Leonard's Uncle Dennis emerges for asking piece of Toronto Maple Leafs

By Ubong Richard
Published Sep 08, 2025 12:36 GMT
New report on Kawhi Leonard
New report on Kawhi Leonard's Uncle Dennis emerges for asking piece of Toronto Maple Leafs (Credits IMAGN)

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is getting more attention this offseason for his alleged off-court deals. This time around, it’s for an unusual request made by his advisor/uncle Dennis Robertson (“Uncle Dennis”), who allegedly asked for an ownership stake in the Toronto Maple Leafs during his 2019 free agency while with the Raptors.

Ad

According to new reports by Toronto Star columnist Bruce Arthur, Uncle Dennis asked for an ownership stake in the Maple Leafs in a way to avoid directly requesting a piece of the Raptors.

"Sources in Toronto say, in one meeting, Uncle Dennis asked for an ownership stake in the Toronto Maple Leafs, because that way he wasn’t asking for a piece of the Raptors."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The request was reportedly shut down and explained as impossible because both teams are owned by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE).

Kawhi Leonard was in high demand after he led the Raptors to a championship title in 2019. With teams queuing up for his signature, Robertson reportedly asked teams for things that would violate NBA rules, from part ownership to a private plane available at all times, a house and guaranteed off-court endorsement money, allegedly in an attempt to get The Claw to sign for them.

Ad

Leonard eventually joined the Clippers and the league looked into his recruitment but said it found no evidence that they granted such requests.

On Sept. 3, journalist Pablo Torre reported that Kawhi’s LLC (KL2 Aspire) signed a $28 million endorsement deal, about $7 million/year starting in 2022, with Aspiration, a now-bankrupt company in which Clippers owner Steve Ballmer had invested. Bankruptcy filings list both the Clippers and KL2 Aspire among Aspiration’s creditors.

Ad

Torre’s reporting alleged that Kawhi Leonard did little or no promotional work, and a former employee characterized the arrangement as intended to skirt the salary cap.

The NBA announced it was opening an investigation into whether the arrangement violated cap-circumvention rules. Later, the Clippers and Ballmer denied any wrongdoing.

What’s next for Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers?

While Kawhi Leonard is yet to comment on the allegations involving his off-court deals, the Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer have issued statements to deny the allegations.

Ad
Kawhi Leonard and Steve Ballmer (Credits: Getty)
Kawhi Leonard and Steve Ballmer (Credits: Getty)

The league has officially hired the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct a formal investigation into the $28 million endorsement deal between Kawhi’s KL2 Aspire LLC and Aspiration.

If found culpable, the league could impose stiff penalties under its Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). Penalties may range from fines, potentially up to $4.5 - 7.5 million, forfeiture of draft picks, voiding his contract and/or executive or ownership suspensions.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications