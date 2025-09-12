New Three-Team Trade Proposal Helps Lakers Acquire Andrew Wiggins at $51,000,000 Asset's Expense

Trade rumors linking the LA Lakers and Andrew Wiggins reignited on Thursday after Rob Pelinka and Co. reportedly altered their stance this offseason. According to insider Dan Woike, Luka Doncic's sensational 2025 EuroBasket run, which ended in a quarterfinal loss to Germany, resulted in LA's new aggressive approach.

The Lakers earlier didn't want to take contracts beyond the 2025-26 season. However, after an encouraging international run from their best player, the Lakers are open to it. Wiggins has two years left on his current deal. If the price is right, LA will push for a trade for the former No. 1 pick.

Amid the Lakers' reignited interest in Wiggins, insider Eric Pincus proposed a three-team trade, helping the Purple and Gold land their target without spending a first-round pick. Here's what the deal looks like:

Lakers get:

Andrew Wiggins (via Heat)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (via Heat)

Drew Timme (via Nets)

Heat get:

Rui Hachimura (via Lakers)

Dalton Knecht (via Lakers)

$10 million trade exception (via Wiggins' trade)

Nets get:

Maxi Kleber (via Lakers)

2026 protected second round pick (from Miami, via Brooklyn)

$4.6 million (from Heat)

$2 million (from Lakers)

The Nets have reportedly been open to facilitating three-team deals by using their salary cap and securing draft capital, making them an ideal trade partner.

Meanwhile, the Lakers and Heat would make each other's lives easier by addressing roster needs. The Lakers have a surplus of power forwards, especially on defense. Wiggins is a natural small forward who can guard multiple positions on the perimeter better than Hachimura. He's also in the final year of his $51 million contract, making him an intriguing asset.

The Heat further improve their shooting with the Japanese forward and Dalton Knecht. They also clear significant cap space amid their hopes to land Precious Achiuwa in free agency.

Luka Doncic's former team also showed interest in Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins seems like a player Luka Doncic has wanted to play with for quite some time. Before the Lakers rumors surfaced, when Doncic was on the Mavericks, they were frequently linked to the former No. 1 pick. One of the most prominent reports linking Wiggins to Doncic's Mavericks was in 2024.

Dallas was also linked to Pascal Siakam, Dorian Finney-Smith and P.J. Washington, who it ultimately acquired to play that role in the small or power forward spot. At 6-foot-7 and a 7-foot wingspan, Wiggins is one of the best perimeter stoppers.

Andrew Wiggins has been exceptional in guarding the likes of Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum and would fit nicely with the Lakers, considering their need for additional defensive depth.

