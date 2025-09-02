New Three-Team Trade Proposal Sees Spurs land Jonathan Kuminga next to Victor Wembanyama, Warriors Reuniting With 2015 NBA Champ

We're inching closer to the beginning of training camp, and the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga continue to be at a stalemate with their contract negotiations. It seems like no party is willing to budge, so the likeliest and happiest ending to this situation will be to find some common ground and a trade suitor.With that in mind, Fanspo proposed a three-team transaction between the Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets that might leave everybody with a big smile on their faces:In this proposed scenario, the Warriors would reunite with Harrison Barnes while also adding Jeremy Sochan, Ziarie Smith, and a 2026 second-round pick swap. The Spurs would get Jonathan Kuminga and a second-round pick via ATL, and the Nets would get Keldon Johnson and Moses Moody.The Warriors would get a lite and young version of Draymond Green in Sochan while bringing back a fan favorite from their first title run. The Nets would get two promising pieces who are clearly ready for a bigger role, and the Spurs would land an athletic freak to pair with Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle.Also, the Spurs would most likely give Kuminga a long-term extension to keep him there for the long run and potentially create one of the most athletic frontcourts we've seen in years.Jonathan Kuminga doesn't want to play for the WarriorsThe Warriors expected Jonathan Kuminga to be the next two-way star, but coach Steve Kerr has always kept him on a short leash.Kuminga has been vocal about his frustrations in the Bay Area for years now, and with the Warriors not being willing to give him the type of big-money deal he was looking for, it seems like he just doesn't want to be there anymore.According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, things have gotten personal now:&quot;Aside from the fact that the Warriors don't want to exceed their two-year, $45 million offer on the table for Kuminga and are done searching the market for a potential sign-and-trade, there is the glaring issue of Kuminga not wanting to play for the Dubs,&quot; Siegel reported on August 27.Siegel reports that Kuminga doesn't trust the organization anymore, and that's perhaps the biggest impasse in this situation:&quot;Trust has been lost between the 22-year-old and the organization, given his inconsistent role and the way they've handled his contract negotiations over the last two years, leading to Kuminga wanting a fresh start.&quot;Jonathan Kuminga is one of the most athletic players in the game, and he's still young, but he hasn't backed up the hype with his play, even when given a chance. Now, he might be stuck in a place he doesn't want to be in.