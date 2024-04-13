"New Toy": Tyler Herro's girlfriend Katya Elise Henry adds $99,990 Tesla Cybertruck to her car collection 

Tyler Herro's girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, has added a "new toy" to her car collection — the plush $99,990 Tesla Cybertruck, which has generated quite the buzz across the world when it went viral after outperforming a Porsche 911.

Initially unveiled as a concept in 2019, the Cybertruck hit the market earlier this year in the United States, and Elise Henry was among the few who managed to cop one of these marquee automobiles.

Taking to IG stories, she shared an image of the car and had a simple caption:

"New toy"

Tyler Herro's girlfriend showed off her new Tesla Cybertruck

This comes after Herro gifted her a swanky Range Rover worth $121,500 earlier this year. The Miami Heat guard had a surprise gift planned for her, and the IG model posed with the SUV, with a heartfelt message for former SOTY. The two have been in a relationship since 2020, share two children, and have been going strong since.

Tyler Herro's girlfriend Katya Elise Henry has made a name for herself as a fitness influencer on social media

A look at Katya Elise Henry's social media accounts shows how she consistently maintains top shape. As a fitness model, Elise Henry boasts 7.5+ million followers. She is known for posting videos and images of her training regimen and has carved a niche for herself as one of the country's bonafide fitness influences.

Before dating Tyler Herro, she was dating Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, who is now in a relationship with model Winnie Harlow.

As for Herro, it's been a rather hot and cold season for the shooting guard. The 24-year-old missed quite a few games due to a foot injury and has played only 40 games for the Heat this season. He averages 21.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists as Miami is en route to another playoff campaign.

Tyler Herro is a vital cog in the unit alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. At the time of writing, the Heat is 45-36 and placed eighth in the East. They will participate in the play-in, much like last year. Only time will tell if they can put up another clinic in the postseason and make the NBA Finals for the second time in a row.