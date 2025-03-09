"New veteran for Tom Thibodeau to burn to the ground" - NBA fans erupt over New York Knicks signing P.J. Tucker amid Jalen Brunson's injury concerns

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has a reputation for playing his players many minutes, which can sometimes lead to injury. Jalen Brunson's ankle injury, which has kept him out for at least two weeks, has also not helped Thibodeau or the Knicks' case when handling injuries. The Knicks signed free agent P.J. Tucker to a 10-day contract to gain some depth.

The Raptors released Tucker in February after being traded from the Clippers earlier this season. The small forward has yet to suit up in a game this season but may get the opportunity to do so with Brunsin going down.

"A new veteran for Thibodeau to burn to the grown," one fan shared.

"Thibs will find a way to use this guy, locker room, somewhere," another fan posted.

"Actual veteran depth Thibs will trust enough to use LET'S GO" a fan shared.

"Thibs will 100% play PJ Tucker 40 minutes at some point during this 10-day window," another fan posted.

"PJ Tucker is a Tom Thibodeau type of player. He'll fit in great in the knicks locker room," a fan said.

"Thibs ready to play PJ 40+ minutes a game until Brunson is back," another fan commented.

"The Knicks just got stronger, PJ Tucker isn't here to be friendly, he's here to bring a winning mindset," a fan posted.

Hopefully, P.J. Tucker can get his first minutes of the season with the New York Knicks and show them why he still has a place in this league.

New York Knicks go winless on Los Angeles road trip, falling to 0-9 on the season when playing the top 4 teams in the NBA

The New York Knicks have championship aspirations and consider themselves contenders. However, as a contender, you usually have some success and win some games against other so-called contenders. That has not been the case for the Knicks this season. They went winless in LA, losing to the Lakers and the Clippers.

The Knicks are now 0-9 on the season when playing the top 4 teams record-wise in the NBA:

The Knicks are 0-2 against the Cavaliers, Thunder and Lakers, and 0-3 against the defending NBA champions Boston Celtics. The road will only get more challenging for the Knicks, who are expected to be without all-star guard Jalen Brunson for at least two weeks as he recovers from an ankle injury.

To be the best, you have to beat the best. The New York Knicks have failed to win against the best teams even once this season. The good news for the Knicks, however, is there is still plenty of time to figure these teams out before the playoffs in April.

