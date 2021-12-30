"New year, new me" - LaMelo Ball's hilarious interview after leading the Charlotte Hornets to a win with a near triple-double

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets closed the calendar year with a resounding win over their rival the Indiana Pacers. The 116-108 score was their third win this season and fifth straight overall against their perennial opponents.

In a postgame interview at courtside, Ball was unaware that it was the last game of 2021 for him and his team. He was extremely happy with the win and can’t wait to welcome the New Year with more games like the one they just played.

Upon knowing that the next time they play will be 2022 already, the reigning Rookie of the Year blurted out (via Yahoo Sports):

“New Year. New me. Same me though!”

Just what LaMelo Ball meant by "new me, but same me" though remains unclear. But if that statement was about his play, it could mean more good news for the Charlotte Hornets. The same person with an even improved game will be very impressive.

The 20-year old sophomore finished an assist short of a triple-double against the Indiana Pacers. Ball recorded 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. His 12 rebounds tied center Mason Plumlee for team-best and his nine assists were a game-high.

The electric point guard was also tied with lead-scorer Terry Rozier with a +13 net rating.

If LaMelo Ball can make even slight improvements to his already scintillating game, he will likely become an All-Star sooner rather than later. At his age, he has proven his ability to carry his team to wins.

It is worth noting that Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington did not suit up for the Hornets against the Pacers due to virus protocols. Ball made up for their absence and had a big hand in taking up the scoring and rebounding slack.

What’s next for Lamelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets?

LaMelo Ball's passing, vision and leadership already make him an elite point guard. [Photo: Raptors Rapture]

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets will welcome the New Year at Spectrum Center with a match against the Phoenix Suns. It’ll be a mouthwatering test as the Suns have been consistently elite this season. The defending Western Conference champions are neck and neck against the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA.

After the game against the Suns, they have the Washington Wizards and then the Detroit Pistons at home. They will cap off their three-game homestand with a matchup against the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks in a two-game mini-series.

With the season turning to its crucial stages, the Charlotte Hornets can certainly make do with the “new me, but old me” LaMelo Ball.

