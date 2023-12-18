"New York came in here and kicked our a**": Devin Booker reflects on Suns' gritty mentality in comeback win vs Wizards

After suffering a 139-122 defeat against the New York Knicks, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns stepped up against the Washington Wizards to secure a 112-108 victory at the Footprint Center and avoided getting into a three-game losing streak.

Booker played a pivotal role in the comeback after scoring 11 of his 27 points in the final quarter. Aside from that, the Suns' defense prevented the Wizards from scoring easy baskets in the fourth quarter and restricted them to shooting 7-of-27 from the field.

"You want to protect homecourt and New York came in here and kicked our a** on our homecourt, and we were on our way to that after the 1st two quarters tonight. We just got to get it together," Devin Booker said in the post-game press conference. (timestamp 4:29)

Kevin Durant led the Suns in scoring with 28 points, five rebounds and five assists while Jusuf Nurkic controlled the paint, grabbing 17 rebounds along with six points and five assists. Eric Gordon also managed to chip in with 13 points off the bench.

On the other side, Darius Gafford had one of his best games of the season with 26 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks while Tyus Jones had a double-double of 22 points and 11 assists.

Devin Booker says Phoenix Suns learned from the New York Knicks' loss

With the game leaning towards the Wizards till halftime, the tables were turned as the Phoenix Suns came in with a better game strategy. Devin Booker lauds how the team adjusted, especially on the switch at the pick-and-roll.

By doing so, the Suns were contesting mid-range shots and at the same time, protecting the paint by rotating well. This was the mistake that the team made earlier but corrected it against the Wizards.

"We went over the film and you know there has to be a relationship between each player and a big, it's a pick-androll league, and that communication has to be there and you just want to take away the layups," said Booker. (timestamp 2:40)

The Phoenix Suns improved to a 14-12 record but they need to work more as they are placed 10th in the NBA Western Conference despite holding a winning record.

This team would like to bring momentum as they have two more road games on their calendar, against the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings on December 19 and 22 respectively.