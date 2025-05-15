For decades, New York City and Boston have gone toe-to-toe for the 'ultimate sports city' distinction. The New York Yankees have bragging rights over everybody else in baseball, but things are different if we talk about the New England Patriots and Boston Celtics.

Simply put, these two fan bases don't like one another, and that's why even NYC mayor Eric Adams felt the need to express his dislike for Boston on social media. Adams took to X with a stern two-word message after the Celtics' win over the New York Knicks:

"Buck Foston," Adams wrote.

That has been a sentence commonly coined by New Yorkers to refer to their lifelong rivals, and it's not rare to read that across multiple t-shirts and paraphernalia all over the city.

With the Knicks now set to host the Celtics for a crucial Game 6 at Madison Square Garden, that was going to be a common phrase all around the arena.

New York Knicks' Josh Hart dismisses 'stupid' question after Game 5 loss

The Knicks missed a big chance to close out the series and move on to the Eastern Conference Finals. The game was tied at half-time, but Tom Thibodeau's team came out flat in the third quarter. The Celtics outscored NY 32-17 and never looked back, taking a 127-102 win.

Knicks star Josh Hart admitted that they just didn't bring their A-game, and there were no excuses for their failure:

"That third quarter was terrible. From the top down, it was a terrible quarter," Hart acknowledged.

Things got a little heated when a reporter asked Hart whether the team had been a little too confident without Jayson Tatum out of the lineup. He quickly dismissed that narrative and vowed to be better in Game 6:

"That's such a stupid question. Every game you want to win, bro," Hart said. "Every game, you want to go out and compete. Obviously we didn't do that. But the next game is the next game, and that's all we're focusing on."

The Indiana Pacers are waiting for the Knicks or Celtics in the next round. The Knicks are just one win away from a rematch with the very same team that knocked them out of contention next season.

But even though Tatum won't return, the Celtics have more than enough to stave off elimination again.

