"New York is going to the NBA Finals" - Stephen A. Smith pushes Knicks to exploit Achilles curse around league for title run

Stephen A. Smith believes that with injuries to Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton, the Knicks will make it to the NBA Finals.

With the Eastern Conference looking wide open compared to last season, Smith suggested that New York can shock the world.

"I'm looking forward to my Knicks capitalizing off of the Achilles tear to Jayson Tatum, the Achilles tear to Damian Lillard that ultimately led to him departing Milwaukee and going back to Portland, the Achilles tear to Tyrese Haliburton," Smith said on Tuesday, via "First Take."

"The New York Knicks are going to the NBA Finals. That is what I am looking forward to. I wish them all well."

While teams like Cleveland and Detroit are threats, Smith sees the finals as within reach for the Knicks.

According to FanDuel's conference betting lines, Mike Brown's team is sitting behind the Cavaliers as the East's betting favorites.

Knicks HC Mike Brown talks about NBA Abu Dhabi Games

Mike Brown's New York Knicks are set to play two exhibition games against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of the first game set for Thursday, the coach spoke to reporters about what he hopes will be a bonding experience for the team.

"We are going to go to the hotel and hang out a little bit and strategically practice at a certain time to keep the bodies right," Brown said on Wednesday, "When we land it will be 3 p.m., but it’s eight hours later here. After we practice we will have dinner. If they want to go to bed early after dinner, that’s probably the right time.”

Additionally, the team has been trying to figure out the best way to get players acclimated to the time change. According to the veteran coach, the performance department suggested that they shouldn't immediately go right to bed after landing.

With Game 1 set for Thursday, and Game 2 on Saturday, the Knicks will have plenty of time to recover before their regular season debut. The team will face its Eastern Conference rivals, the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Oct. 22.

