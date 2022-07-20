"New York just doesn't want to bid against itself" - Adrian Wojnarowski gives the latest on New York Knicks-Donovan Mitchell rumors

Many rumors have linked Donovan Mitchell with the New York Knicks, but there are few updates. To better understand the situation, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski offered some new input.

Adrian Wojnarowski breaks down the situation when he reported:

"Utah talked with the Knicks early last week, exchanged some ideas of what a potential Donovan Mitchell deal with New York might look like. I think now Utah is out talking to the rest of the league, seeing what else might be available to them.

"I do think they'll reconnect with the Knicks at some point in this offseason. But Utah, again a high threshold for doing a deal for Mitchell, four years left also on his contract. You saw what they got for Rudy Gobert. They were patient."

Wojnarowski went on to breakdown the Gobert trade and explained what Utah might want in a package for Mitchell. He then added:

"New York doesn't want to just bid against itself. Offer up more and more without a sense that there's somebody else in the marketplace doing that. So I do think any potential Donovan Mitchell deal is going to take some time."

The Utah Jazz have been open to listening to offers for Mitchell. While they previously had a firm stance on retaining him, the Jazz are now considering committing to a rebuild.

Teams around the league have shown interest in acquiring Donovan Mitchell. The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat have actively pursued Mitchell.

Updates on Donovan Mitchell and the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks remain the frontrunners to land Donovan Mitchell in the offseason. While the cap space required to acquire Mitchell could present a challenge, the Knicks seem committed to their pursuit.

As reported by Wojnarowski, Utah has been relatively open to hearing offers from around the league. However, following their trade with Minnesota, the Jazz have clarified their demands.

Having committed to the rebuild, the Jazz need draft capital. The New York Knicks are a solid option because of their extensive collection of picks.

Recent negotiations have also seen Utah demand six picks from the New York Knicks. However, the Knicks turned this deal down.

While the Miami Heat have also been linked to Mitchell, recent reports suggest that the Heat prioritize a move for Kevin Durant.

While Heat legend Dwyane Wade wants to see Mitchell in a Heat uniform, this dream may not come to fruition.

