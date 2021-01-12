New York Knicks 88-109 Charlotte Hornets: Twitter reacts as Gordon Hayward & LaMelo Ball dominate in blow out win

The Charlotte Hornets played host to the New York Knicks on Monday and the home team dominated the visitors in a 109-88 rout. Gordon Hayward took charge from the opening quarter, and the Hornets are buzzing with a 6-5 record after the huge win.

Twitter users noted how the Knicks couldn’t keep up with the Hornets, who are now a game above .500.

The official New York Knicks Twitter account looked ahead to this game as well as the next few games.

Big week of Knicks basketball ahead 🏀 pic.twitter.com/5Thi7td9es — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 11, 2021

The Charlotte Hornets came out on fire against the New York Knicks

At one point, the Charlotte Hornets led by 17 in the first quarter. Hayward was sizzling hot in the first quarter, scoring 13 as the New York Knicks had no answer for him.

Check out this incredible connection between Hayward and rookie LaMelo Ball, who threw a beautiful crosscourt pass. Love the reaction from a Twitter user!

Can’t keep the New York Knicks down baby — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) January 12, 2021

Lamelo thinks he’s better than Jordan lmfaoooooo — Ryan Hollins Burner ❼ (@HollinsThaGoat) January 12, 2021

Advertisement

But after Hayward sat, the Knicks went off for 11 straight points to cut the lead to six by the end of the quarter.

Hornets have jumped out to a 10-0 lead and the Knicks are going to burn a timeout here. New York is 0 of 3 from the field and has 2 turnovers. — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) January 12, 2021

Can’t keep the New York Knicks down baby — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) January 12, 2021

In the second period, the New York Knicks continued their climb, taking the lead several times as Kevin Knox kept the team within striking distance of the Charlotte Hornets.

New York Knicks v Toronto Raptors

Advertisement

It was the Kevin Knox Show in the first half.



17 points on 6/10 FG, 5/8 3PT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k7B49LYEA3 — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 12, 2021

But Hayward was the story as he scored a personal best 28 points for a half.

So good you have to see it again... from a different angle 🎥 @Gordonhayward | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/ORXN0ZBOZd — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 12, 2021

At halftime of Hornets-Knicks, Gordon Hayward has 28 points in 19 minutes. He has shot 8-12 from the field, 2-2 from three and 10-10 from the free-throw line. 😳 That's the highest-scoring half of his career. pic.twitter.com/2e7pArRZFr — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) January 12, 2021

With a 57-50 lead at halftime for the Hornets, The Knicks Wall had a hilarious take on the referees’ performance.

folks, i’ll be interviewing the refs at half. My first question? pic.twitter.com/BZyb4aALbt — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 12, 2021

A couple of Twitter users were disappointed that the suddenly exciting Hornets are playing without fans in attendance: the two of them in particular.

Advertisement

Finally have an exciting team and fans can’t attend 😔...oh well — Kelvin Davis (@SafetymanDavis) January 12, 2021

Fax and I’m a season ticket holder 😞 — Wanna be twitch streamer (@AMenendezzz) January 12, 2021

In the second half, the Charlotte Hornets stayed aggressive, extending the lead by double digits

We have a LaMelo Ball sighting in the third quarter! Ball missed his first seven shots before making this gorgeous move to the rim.

LaMelo just faked Mitch Robinson out of the stadium. — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) January 12, 2021

Guess what? J.E. Skeets from the No Dunks podcast (formerly of The Starters) is watching a Knicks game. Shocking, right?

Advertisement

Four games on right now and I'm still watching Knicks-Hornets. This season is WEIRD, man. — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) January 12, 2021

The New York Knicks were a step slower than the Charlotte Hornets for much of the game, which explains the social-distancing-like lead between the two.

Looks like a couple of Knicks got caught ball watching and confuse the hand-off of who guards who, so Gordon Hayward gets an easy backdoor layup, and that's how New York finds itself down 16 to the Hornets pic.twitter.com/YdFGCTz43Y — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 12, 2021

Any chance this explains the New York Knicks’ woes tonight?

You know what it is? The Knicks miss me when I’m up in New York (5-3 back then).



Since I’ve came back to Florida last week, Knicks been losing every game. — NYC Sports (@Byronisback) January 12, 2021

The Hornets had the game well in hand way before the final buzzer, building on their lead midway through the fourth quarter. Hayward didn’t even need to play the rest of the way as he sat early in the final period.

Advertisement

Oh nice, well your Charlotte Hornets are slapping my New York Knicks around tonight, and i don’t like that 😡😩 — Milly (@sillymilly84) January 12, 2021

LaMelo Ball looks like a keeper in this league, but comparing him to the Big O might be a bit much, don’t you think?

Ball Don’t Stop has a theory about why Hayward has been so good this season compared to when he was in Boston. Another look at that LaMelo pass that will be on highlight reels throughout the day.

You know why Hayward’s numbers are back up again? 🤔 Situation, as always. His talent got hidden and forgotten in Boston due to too many cooks and no order, now he had room to operate in Charlotte as himself and he’s ballin. Sick pass by LaMelo too here. (🎥 @hornets) pic.twitter.com/ElNeD2HkZR — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) January 12, 2021

Either this fan is just messing with us or, unlike Captain America, he didn’t understand the reference.

What do cooks in Boston have to do with his game? You think his bad diet contributed to him not playing well? — James Eaton (@J_Eaton14) January 12, 2021

The Knicks Wall was clowning around again after the New York Knicks’ blowout loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

me subjecting my roommates to a Knicks blowout when the national championship is on pic.twitter.com/MomTu6uCQb — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 12, 2021

Advertisement

With the Hornets already way ahead in the fourth quarter, Hayward didn’t have to beat his career-high of 44 points which he set last week. He finished with 34 points.

The Charlotte Hornets have now won four straight games for the first time since two seasons ago.

Also Read: 10 key takeaways from Week 3 of the 2020-21 NBA