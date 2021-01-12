New York Knicks 88-109 Charlotte Hornets: Twitter reacts as Gordon Hayward & LaMelo Ball dominate in blow out win

The Charlotte Hornets played host to the New York Knicks on Monday and the home team dominated the visitors in a 109-88 rout. Gordon Hayward took charge from the opening quarter, and the Hornets are buzzing with a 6-5 record after the huge win.
Twitter users noted how the Knicks couldn’t keep up with the Hornets, who are now a game above .500.
The official New York Knicks Twitter account looked ahead to this game as well as the next few games.
The Charlotte Hornets came out on fire against the New York Knicks
At one point, the Charlotte Hornets led by 17 in the first quarter. Hayward was sizzling hot in the first quarter, scoring 13 as the New York Knicks had no answer for him.
Check out this incredible connection between Hayward and rookie LaMelo Ball, who threw a beautiful crosscourt pass. Love the reaction from a Twitter user!
But after Hayward sat, the Knicks went off for 11 straight points to cut the lead to six by the end of the quarter.
In the second period, the New York Knicks continued their climb, taking the lead several times as Kevin Knox kept the team within striking distance of the Charlotte Hornets.
But Hayward was the story as he scored a personal best 28 points for a half.
With a 57-50 lead at halftime for the Hornets, The Knicks Wall had a hilarious take on the referees’ performance.
A couple of Twitter users were disappointed that the suddenly exciting Hornets are playing without fans in attendance: the two of them in particular.
In the second half, the Charlotte Hornets stayed aggressive, extending the lead by double digits
We have a LaMelo Ball sighting in the third quarter! Ball missed his first seven shots before making this gorgeous move to the rim.
Guess what? J.E. Skeets from the No Dunks podcast (formerly of The Starters) is watching a Knicks game. Shocking, right?
The New York Knicks were a step slower than the Charlotte Hornets for much of the game, which explains the social-distancing-like lead between the two.
Any chance this explains the New York Knicks’ woes tonight?
The Hornets had the game well in hand way before the final buzzer, building on their lead midway through the fourth quarter. Hayward didn’t even need to play the rest of the way as he sat early in the final period.
LaMelo Ball looks like a keeper in this league, but comparing him to the Big O might be a bit much, don’t you think?
Ball Don’t Stop has a theory about why Hayward has been so good this season compared to when he was in Boston. Another look at that LaMelo pass that will be on highlight reels throughout the day.
Either this fan is just messing with us or, unlike Captain America, he didn’t understand the reference.
The Knicks Wall was clowning around again after the New York Knicks’ blowout loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
With the Hornets already way ahead in the fourth quarter, Hayward didn’t have to beat his career-high of 44 points which he set last week. He finished with 34 points.
The Charlotte Hornets have now won four straight games for the first time since two seasons ago.
Also Read: 10 key takeaways from Week 3 of the 2020-21 NBAPublished 12 Jan 2021, 09:50 IST